Likud MKs appeal election results after UTJ contests final vote count

A group of eight Likud lawmakers are contesting the official election results after the United Torah Judaism party filed an appeal on the final vote count.

The Likud petition filed to the Jerusalem District Court says that the party should stay with its 32 seats it won, but be given an additional 367 votes the lawmakers say were miscounted. The petition also claims the right-wing Yamina list was cheated out of 36 votes, but says the ultra-Orthodox Shas and UTJ parties should be docked 31 and 38 votes respectively.

The petition comes after UTJ filed an appeal with the court earlier today after the final vote count of the September 17 election saw the party lose a seat to Likud.

According to reports, that change was due to just 68 votes.

However, the extra seat given to the ruling party did not shift the balance of power between the rival blocs headed by Likud’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.