Local authorities say they’ll join strike: ‘Israel almost at point of no return’

Haim Bibas, the chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, announces that municipalities and local councils will join the general strike along with the Histadrut labor union and medical unions.
“The rift in the people and the tremendous chaos that Israel is in has reached the point of almost no return,” says Bibas, a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the mayor of the central city of Modiin.
“We call on the prime minister to stop the legislation immediately and cancel the dismissal of the defense minister, with whom we have working relations in the field of cities’ and home front security,” he says.
The announcement comes shortly after Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David says the “historic” general strike will begin as soon as today if Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the judicial overhaul.
Departures have already been halted at Ben Gurion Airport.
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel