Macron says ‘conditions created’ for Trump-Rouhani meet

BIARRITZ, France — French President Emmanuel Macron says that “the conditions for a meeting” between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani had been created.

Macron says he hopes it can take place in the next few weeks, adding: “Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile.”

Speaking alongside Trump on Monday, Macron says G7 leaders had agreed that Iran needs to meet its nuclear obligations and that there was a hope for a diplomatic breakthrough in the tensions that have grown since the US left the 2015 nuclear accord.

Macron spoke at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

