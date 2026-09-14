Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Mahmoud Khalil lawsuit says Columbia failed to protect pro-Palestinian activists

By AP Today, 8:48 pm
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Anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian US activist Mahmoud Khalil carries a Palestinian flag during a rally celebrating his return from immigration detention, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)
Anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian US activist Mahmoud Khalil carries a Palestinian flag during a rally celebrating his return from immigration detention, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Columbia University, alleging it failed to address harassment against him and other members of a pro-Palestinian campus group, and retaliated against them when they reported it.

The university’s “deliberate indifference” led to the doxing of multiple group members and Khalil’s detention by immigration agents, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City.

The university declines to comment on the lawsuit, but says in an email that “creating a campus environment where every member of our community feels welcome, supported, and safe is fundamental to who we are as a university.”

“Columbia is committed to protecting our community from discrimination and harassment, and responding promptly and appropriately when concerns arise,” it says.

Khalil also sued Columbia last year to block the release of student records to a congressional committee.

A former graduate student at Columbia University, Khalil gained prominence as a spokesperson for student pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists during the Gaza war

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him at his campus apartment in March 2025, and he quickly became the face of the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Khalil spent 104 days in a Louisiana immigration jail before a federal judge in New Jersey ordered his release. His deportation case remains active.

Khalil’s lawsuit says Columbia “refused to correct disinformation” about him while he was detained, “allowing a false narrative about his conduct and role to persist and further enabling peer-on-peer harassment of other Palestinian students and students with perceived shared Arab and/or Muslim ancestry.”

Instead of investigating reports of harassment, the university retaliated by characterizing events by a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel campus group as security risks and revising disciplinary policy to target criticism of the Israeli government, according to the lawsuit.

It accuses Columbia of civil rights violations, requests a court order restoring Khalil’s access to the campus and ending the Palestinian group’s suspension, and seeks damages “to be determined at trial.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

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