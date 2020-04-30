Man who stabbed cop dies, had been refused help for mental illness — family

A Rosh Haayin man shot by police during a stabbing attack has died, according to media reports.

The man, who turned 30 Thursday, had suffered from mental illness and his family had appealed in recent days for help from police, but were told nothing could be done if he was not committing a crime, the Ynet website reports.

His father says he had threatened to hurt animals earlier in the day, and when the police officer showed up the man initially left, but saw the officer arguing with his sister and then lunged at him with a knife. He accuses the police officer of emptying his whole cartridge into his son, rather than just disabling him with a shot to the leg.

A video appears to show the officer shooting several bullets at the man. (Warning: Graphic)

The man’s mother tells the news site she had been given the runaround by various welfare services while seeking help for her son. “Nobody cares,” she charges.

There is no immediate response from police or welfare authorities.