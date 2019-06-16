Massive electrical outage leaves all of Argentina and Uruguay without power

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is warning that there is a “great risk” of escalation in the Gulf, adding that Washington wants the situation to end in negotiations.

A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman.

Britain has concluded that responsibility “almost certainly” lies with Iran.

Asked on BBC television about the possibility of escalation, Hunt says: “This is the great risk of the situation that we are in.

“Both sides in this dispute think that the other side wouldn’t want a war. We are urging all sides to de-escalate,” he says. “Having spoken to President Trump, I am absolutely clear that for America they want this to end in negotiations.”

“Let’s see Iran stop its destabilizing activities in Lebanon through Hezbollah, in Yemen where they are firing missiles into Saudi Arabia, on the Gulf as we have seen. That is the long-term solution.”

— AFP