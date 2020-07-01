Ministers squabble over probes of dirty dealings

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) is lashing out at fellow cabinet member Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) after he says he could support the opening of a new probe into the so-called submarine affair, in which associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are accused in a massive bribery scheme involving contracts awarded to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrup.

“It seems Ashkenazi is speaking from the opposition benches,” she tells Army Radio, jabbing him over his role in the Harpaz affair, which involved aides to then-IDF chief Ashkenazi engaged in a smear campaign surrounding a succession tussle.

Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s role in the case be reexamined.

Making fun of the cabinet’s internecine fighting, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg tweets “Wednesday for the paritetic government.”