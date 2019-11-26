Miri Regev angers Tel Aviv protesters by saying PM shouldn’t seek immunity

Culture Minister Miri Regev tells the pro-Netanyahu rally in Tel Aviv that the indictments against the premier should be heard in court and that Netanyahu should not seek immunity.

“Only the judges will decide, not the media, not the state prosecution,” she says, eliciting anger.

“Only the people will decide,” several protesters shouts in response.

Regev adds: “The rule of law is not above the law.”

— with Raoul Wootliff