Mother of jailed backpacker to PM: Give me hope

In a video, Yaffa Issachar is seen chiding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone as he promises to work for her daughter’s release from Russian incarceration.

“What’s this time? What’s this time? Tell me something, give me hope,” she’s heard telling him dejectedly in the video, apparently taken by a local Chabad rabbi.

She also says she told her daughter, Naama Issachar, that “The prime minister is getting you out of here. But I returned her to jail.”

https://twitter.com/kann_news/status/1207701791795748864

In a statement after the call, Netanyahu said he told Yaffa Issachar he was doing everything he could to get her daughter out of jail.

Netanyahu on Tuesday promised to get her released but his spokesman sought to tamp expectations the next day and said it would take time.