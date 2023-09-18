Netanyahu arrives at Tesla factory for meeting with Musk

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, ahead of his meeting with Elon Musk.

After their talks, the two will hold a live discussion on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk owns, which will also include a pair of AI experts.

The sit-down comes as Musk faces accusations of amplifying antisemitism on his X social media platform, and is embroiled in a feud with the Anti-Defamation League.