Netanyahu arrives at Tesla factory for meeting with Musk
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, ahead of his meeting with Elon Musk.
After their talks, the two will hold a live discussion on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk owns, which will also include a pair of AI experts.
AI discussion with @netanyahu, @gdb and @tegmark in ~30 minutes
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2023
The sit-down comes as Musk faces accusations of amplifying antisemitism on his X social media platform, and is embroiled in a feud with the Anti-Defamation League.