Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, September 18, 2023

Netanyahu arrives at Tesla factory for meeting with Musk

By Lazar Berman 18 September 2023, 6:57 pm 0 Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

This handout photo shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meeting with Tesla owner Elon Musk at the electric car company's factory in Fremont, California, September 18, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
This handout photo shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meeting with Tesla owner Elon Musk at the electric car company's factory in Fremont, California, September 18, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, ahead of his meeting with Elon Musk.

After their talks, the two will hold a live discussion on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk owns, which will also include a pair of AI experts.

The sit-down comes as Musk faces accusations of amplifying antisemitism on his X social media platform, and is embroiled in a feud with the Anti-Defamation League.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.