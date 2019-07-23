Netanyahu: Israel prevents Middle East’s ‘collapse’ to Islamic extremism

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Nations still in Iran nuclear deal to meet Sunday in Vienna
BRUSSELS — Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the shaky Iran nuclear deal plan to meet in Vienna on Sunday to see to what extent the agreement can be salvaged in the wake of the United States pulling out and Iran exceeding some of the uranium enrichment thresholds the deal set.
The European Union says in a statement that the meeting of China, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and chaired by the EU “will examine issues linked to the implementation of the (nuclear deal) in all its aspects.”
Iran has begun openly exceeding the uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into offsetting the economic pain of US sanctions.
Amid the heightened tensions, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
— AP
EU’s Brexit negotiator says looking forward to working with UK’s Johnson
Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, says he looks forward “to working constructively” with Boris Johnson, who has been elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and will become prime minister on Wednesday.
Barnier says he’s looking to push through the ratification of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May, but says nothing about Johnson’s claim that the deal must be renegotiated.
Barnier says the EU would be willing to adapt a political text which goes alongside the withdrawal agreement.
EU leaders have long said that they won’t reopen the 585-page legal text.
“We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership,” says Barnier.
— AP
Boris Johnson promises to ‘deliver Brexit, unite the country’
Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson says as prime minister he will “deliver Brexit, unite the country” and defeat the Labour opposition.
In a brief speech Tuesday meant to rally the party faithful, Johnson seeks to radiate optimism following his victory and promises to deliver Brexit.
Johnson has vowed that Britain will quit the European Union on the scheduled date of October 31 even if it means leaving without a divorce deal
But Parliament has signaled it is determined to prevent him from taking the UK out of the 28-nation bloc without a withdrawal agreement.
— AP
Lapid congratulates ‘good friend’ Johnson for winning premiership
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid is among the first to congratulate his “good friend,” Britain’s PM-designate Boris Johnson, on his election as leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore Britain’s next premier.
“Congratulations and good luck to my good friend @BorisJohnson. I’m sure that as Prime Minister you will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” he writes on Twitter.
Meretz source says talks now underway for left-wing alliance
A senior Meretz official says the left-wing party is in talks for a merger with Ehud Barak’s Israel Democracy Party.
Talks are also underway with the Labor party, the unnamed official tells the Maariv news site.
“We’re on our way,” he says.
Police arrest 3 for attacking Saudi blogger on Temple Mount
Police launch an investigation following the attacks on a Saudi tourist yesterday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.
Three people are arrested in the case, police say.
The tourist, a Saudi blogger who has expressed admiration for Israel, was harangued by Palestinian men and children as he walked through Jerusalem’s Old City and visited the holy site.
In video footage, several children are seen spitting on the man, while unseen individuals throw chairs and other items at him.
“More arrests are expected,” a police statement says.
Netanyahu: Israel prevents Middle East’s ‘collapse’ to Islamic extremism
In a meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is the sole power in the region preventing the triumph of extremist Islamic forces.
“I just had a visit with a delegation of journalists from Arab countries. With the exception of one, none of them have formal relations with us,” he says, according to quotes released by his office. “They talk about how so many in the Arab world want to have peace with Israel, normalization with Israel, want to come to Israel. They’re not always free to express it, and there’s always opposition from those who want to take us back, but they expressed that desire.”
He says he’s “working on that, a little bit publicly and a very great deal behind the scenes, to strengthen these ties.”
And he adds: “But within the region, and this is what I told them, within the region, Israel is the irreplaceable power, because there is no other power within the region without whose presence and activity here, I would say the region would collapse. Without Israel, without the things that we do and the things that we stand for and the things that we protect, I think the entire Middle East would collapse to the forces of Islamic radicalism, whether Shiite led by Iran or Sunni radicalism led by Daesh.”
