Netanyahu meets Russian defense chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting in Sochi with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and is scheduled to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an hour.

The meetings are expected to focus on defense matters, particularly Israel’s air campaign in Syria, which runs the risk of getting tangled with Russia’s military, in the country in support for Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

“It’s a matter of seconds some times,” a defense official on the trip tells The Times of Israel. “The Syrians are going crazy, shooting wildly, sometimes they bring down a Russian plane, as we saw. The coordination works well in general.”

— Shalom Yerushalmi