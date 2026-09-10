Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Rome next week

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:17 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

A motorcade arrives at the United States Embassy in Rome, Italy, where ambassadors-level talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to take place, August 4, 2026. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)
A motorcade arrives at the United States Embassy in Rome, Italy, where ambassadors-level talks between Israel and Lebanon are expected to take place, August 4, 2026. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

The next round of US-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome next week, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The talks will extend for two days, but it has not yet been finalized whether they will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday, the official says.

Meanwhile, a US State Department official says in a statement to querying reporters that Washington is closely monitoring “calls from Southern Lebanon, where people are demanding their government assert sovereignty and stop Hezbollah from firing and storing weapons in their communities.”

“We applaud those communities and support the Government of Lebanon’s receptiveness to their requests,” the official continues.

“We urge the Government of Lebanon to formulate a plan for disarmament in all Lebanese territory, as laid out in the Trilateral Framework,” the US official says.

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