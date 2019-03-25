The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Syria condemns Trump’s Golan recognition as ‘blatant attack’ on its sovereignty
Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemns US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.
“Trump’s recognition is a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” the ministry says.
Tel Aviv mayor orders all bomb shelters opened as Israel strikes Gaza
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai orders all public bomb shelters opened as Israeli aircraft bombard Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack earlier in the day that destroyed a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.
Trump says he would like to see Netanyahu reelected as prime minister
US President Donald Trump says he would want to see Benjamin Netanyahu reelected as prime minister in the April 9 Knesset elections.
Seconds after he recognized Israeli control over the Golan Heights alongside Netanyahu at the White House, a reporter asks Trump whether he would like Netanyahu to win the elections.
“Yes I do, yes I do,” the president answers.
Trump officially recognizes Israeli sovereignty in Golan Heights
US President Donald Trump signs a decree officially recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, after tweeting Thursday that it was “time” to make the step.
Israel captured the northern region from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and formally extended its control over it in 1981, in a move that — until now — had not been recognized by any other country.
At the White House, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Trump for the move for “making the bond between America and Israel stronger and greater than ever.”
BREAKING: Trump signs a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/6IdRDXWaEw
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 25, 2019
No injuries reported in Israeli strikes in Gaza — Hamas ministry
No injured people have arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip as of 6:02 p.m., the Hamas-run Health Ministry tells reporters.
Trump supports Israel’s Gaza strikes, says he will sign Golan recognition
US President Donald Trump expresses backing for Israel’s strikes in Gaza, saying they are necessary to preserve the country’s security.
In a White House press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of their meeting, Trump says he will formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in a few minutes.
Live footage from the press conference:
Netanyahu enters White House for meeting with Trump
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters the White House in Washington DC for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
US Vice President Mike Pence confirmed earlier that Trump will formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights today.
צפו: ראש הממשלה @netanyahu התקבל על ידי נשיא ארצות הברית @realDonaldTrump בבית הלבן, לפני פגישתם בחדר הסגלגל pic.twitter.com/Fhw4FaXhqy
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 25, 2019
IDF strike hits Hamas post in northern Gaza — Palestinian media
Israeli aircraft hit a post in the northern Gaza Strip belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, with two missiles, the Shehab news site in the coastal enclave reports.
Netanyahu en route to White House for signing of Golan declaration
Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu is on his way to the White House to meet Donald Trump, where US president will sign a declaration officially recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Trump will sign the declaration in the diplomatic reception room alongside Netanyahu before the two head to the Oval Office for talks.
IDF says Gaza strikes have begun in response to rocket attack
Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have begun, the military says, with multiple reports of blasts heard from the border area.
“At this time, the IDF has started to attack terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror group throughout the Gaza Strip,” the army says in a statement.
Palestinian media: IDF strikes in Gaza have begun
Palestinian media reports that Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have begun and that loud explosions have been heard.
All hospitals in the Palestinian enclave announce an emergency situation, calling in extra staff from their homes.
UK foreign secretary ‘appalled’ by rocket attack on British-Israelis’ home
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he was “appalled” by this morning’s “unacceptable” rocket attack from Gaza that destroyed a home in central Israel belonging to a British-Israeli family.
Appalled by terrorist attack from Gaza against civilians, including British-Israeli dual nationals. My thoughts are with all those affected. Completely UNACCEPTABLE actions by militant groups
— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 25, 2019
Meanwhile, Italy, the Netherlands and Cyprus join the countries who have condemned the attack that wounded seven people, including two small children.
Hamas spokesman warns Israeli ‘stupidity’ in Gaza will be met by strong response
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum says the price Israel will pay for carrying out “stupidity at the expense of Gaza” will be beyond its calculations.
“The cost of the Israeli occupation perpetrating any stupidity at the expense of Gaza or its resistance will be above its estimations and it will find itself standing in front of a strong resistance ready for this day and completely prepared to fight the battle of deterrence and defending our people,” he writes on Twitter.
Pence slams ‘anti-Semitic language’ in Congress, says Ilhan Omar should be removed
In his speech to AIPAC, US Vice President Mike Pence condemns the use of “anti-Semitic language” in Congress, and says Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar should be removed.
“Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States of America,” he says to loud applause.
Pence calls Ilhan Omar anti Semitic and says that she should never have a seat on the foreign affairs committee I’ve never seen something so islamophobic pic.twitter.com/lIqqxCAayL
— Naomi LaChance (@lachancenaomi) March 25, 2019
He says Omar “should not have a seat” on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“It’s wrong to boycott Israel and it’s wrong to boycott AIPAC,” he says repeating accusations that Democratic presidential candidates are boycotting the annual AIPAC conference.
“Let me be clear on this point, anyone who aspires to the highest office in the land should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America,” he says.
Pence confirms Trump to sign Golan declaration today
US President Donald Trump will formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, Vice President Mike Pence says during his speech to AIPAC.
“Today for the first time in 52 years, with Prime Minister Netanyahu at his side, the president of the US will formally recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Pence says to applause as he addresses the US pro-Israel lobby.
Public shelters opened in communities near Gaza, train service halted
Authorities in Ashkelon and communities near the Gaza Strip order the opening of public shelters in expectation of Israeli strikes in Gaza soon, Channel 12 reports.
Train service from Ashkelon to Sderot has been halted in light of the heightened tensions in the area following a rocket attack from Gaza that destroyed a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.
“By order of security officials, the train service from Ashkelon to Sderot has been stopped,” Israel Railways says in a statement. “The Ofakim, Netivot and Sderot stations will be closed until further notice.”
Authorities tells Israelis near Gaza that ‘explosions’ will be heard soon
Residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border are told to expect to hear the sounds of explosions as the Israeli military begins conducting strikes in the Strip in response to a rocket attack from the coastal enclave earlier in the day that leveled a home in central Israel and injured seven.
“In a short time explosions will be heard as part of the IDF’s offensive activities. In light of this, please be more aware, abide by all safety instructions, and if air raid sirens are heard, please enter a protected space and remain there for at least 10 minutes,” the Sdot Negev Regional Council tells residents of the area.
“Additional safety instructions will be given out if necessary by security officials and local authorities.”
The rare statement appears to indicate Israeli strikes in the Strip are imminent.
The Al-Arabiya website reports an Egyptian delegation scheduled to enter Gaza today has canceled its arrival, expecting Israel to strike the Strip.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz tells Radio 103FM that regardless of whether the rocket launch was a mistake — as the Hamas terror group claims — or not, “our response will be very severe.”
Far-right candidate petitions to Supreme Court, demanding to be bumped up election slate
Otzma Yehudit party member and Union of Right Wing Parties (URWP) candidate Itamar Ben Gvir announces that he has filed a petition to the Supreme Court against yesterday’s ruling by the Central Elections Committee, which dismissed the URWP request to bump him up two spots on its joint list to take the spot of Otzma Yehudit head Michael Ben Ari, who was disqualified last week by the Supreme Court for incitement to racism.
A decision from the top legal body is expected in the coming days.
In AIPAC speech, Gantz vows to rid Israel’s leadership of racism, corruption
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival in the upcoming elections, speaks at the AIPAC conference in Washington.
He stresses his long military experience and his commitment to unity. He vows to rid the country’s leadership of racism and of corruption, in an apparent jab at Netanyahu, who is facing graft charges in three cases pending a hearing, and who fought for extreme-right candidates to be included in an alliance of right-wing parties.
מועמד "כחול לבן" לראשות הממשלה, בני גנץ – Benny Gantz, בוועידת AIPAC.
פורסם על ידי בני גנץ – Benny Gantz ב- יום שני, 25 במרץ 2019
“There will be no radicals, from either side of the political map, ruling. There will be no ‘Kahanists’ running our country. There will be no racists leading our state institutions,” Gantz says.
“There will be no corruption leading our way. No corruption whatsoever.The leaders of Israel cannot be led by anything else other than the best interest of Israel and its people.
“As the former IDF chief of staff and a future leader of Israel, I know that the secret of our strength is based on our ability to stand together. Unity. That is the secret weapon of the Jewish nation,” Gantz says.
“In Bergen-Belsen no one asked who is Reform and who is Conservative, who is Orthodox and who is secular. Before going into battle I never checked to see who had a kippah under their helmet,” he adds. “As a proud owner of a red beret, worn by the liberators of the Kotel, I can tell you with confidence that the Western Wall is long enough to accommodate everyone. Everyone!”
IDF deploys additional Iron Dome batteries throughout Israel
The Israeli military has deployed additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries throughout the country as part of a series of cautionary steps following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip earlier in the day that struck a home in southern Israel, injuring seven.
Knesset approves $191 million to protect public buildings from rocket attacks
The Knesset’s Finance Committee approves the allocation of NIS 693 million ($191 million) to secure and fortify buildings and structures against rocket attacks.
The funds are for fortifying public shelters and public institutions, as well as placing concrete structures in public spaces.
The vote on the plan had been scheduled before this morning’s rocket attack on central Israel.
All public events in Ashkelon called off following security consultations
All public events planned to take place today in the southern city of Ashkelon are canceled, following security consultations between the mayor and the IDF’s Home Front Command and in light of an expected military escalation following a rocket launch this morning from Gaza at central Israel.
The canceled events include all school activities and soccer match in Liga Leumit, Israel’s second league, between local team Hapoel Ashkelon and Hapoel Ramat Hasharon.
Israeli schoolchildren near Gaza sent home early in preparation for escalation
Schools and other activities in communities near the Gaza Strip end early and students are sent home.
https://twitter.com/newsisrael13/status/1110162773693161477
Authorities are reportedly assessing that further violence in the area could erupt in the coming hours, as Israel prepares a military response to the rocket launch from Gaza at central Israel this morning.
French Muslim group sues Facebook, YouTube over New Zealand attack video
The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) says it is suing internet giants Facebook and YouTube for allowing the public broadcast of a live video by the man who carried out the New Zealand mosque massacre this month.
The council says it is suing the French branches of the two tech giants for “broadcasting a message with violent content abetting terrorism, or of a nature likely to seriously violate human dignity and liable to be seen by a minor,” according to the complaint, a copy of which has been seen by AFP.
UK joins condemnation of Gaza rocket, noting victims are British-Israeli
British Ambassador to Israel David Quarrey joins foreign envoys condemning this morning’s rocket attack on central Israel in which a house was hit and seven people — British-Israelis — were wounded, including two toddlers.
We unequivocally condemn today’s rocket attack into Israel from Gaza. Our thoughts are with the British-Israeli family whose house in Mishmeret was hit. There can be no justification of any kind for this attack, whose consequences could have been devastating.
— David Quarrey (@DavidQuarrey) March 25, 2019
Envoys of US, France, Germany condemn rocket attack from Gaza
The ambassadors of the United States, France and Germany release separate statements condemning the rocket attack on central Israel from Gaza that hit a house, wounding seven people, including two small children.
US envoy David Friedman says he was “outraged” by the news, lining up with Israel in blaming the Hamas terror group for the launch.
Outraged to hear of another #Hamas rocket attack aimed at Israeli civilians. 7 people were wounded, including a 3 year old and a 6 month old. We condemn this act of violence and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured.
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) March 25, 2019
“The German government strongly condemns the rocket attack on the community of Mishmeret in the Sharon region, in which several people, including two toddlers, were injured,” German Ambassador Susan Wasum-Rainer writes in a Hebrew-language tweet. “We wish the wounded a speedy recovery.”
French envoy Helene Le Gal retweets a French Foreign Ministry statement.
“France condemns with the utmost severity this morning’s rocket fire from Gaza, which intentionally targeted populated areas in Israeli territory and caused a number of injuries in the community of Mishmeret,” the ministry says in a French- and Hebrew-language statement.
IDF confirms it has closed areas, roads around Gaza
The IDF confirms that troops have shut down a number of areas and roadways around the Gaza border in light of the heightened tensions following a rocket attack from the Strip that hit a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.
“In light of a security assessment and as part of efforts to improve preparedness, the Gaza Division decided to close off some areas and roads near the [Gaza] security fence. In addition, it was decided to halt farmwork in the fields adjacent to the security fence,” the army says in a statement.
“Please continue to listen to instructions given by the IDF as necessary.”
Balloon-borne incendiary device lands next to train tracks near Kiryat Gat
Amid tensions in the Gaza Strip area over a rocket fired this morning to central Israel that wounded seven Israelis, an incendiary device attached to balloons lands near train tracks near the city of Kiryat Gat, police say in a statement.
A sapper is called in to defuse the explosive device.
“The hazard was removed,” police say.
בלון תבערה נחת סמוך לפסי רכבת באזור קרית גת. חבלן שהוזעק למקום טיפל בזירה והסכנה הוסרה pic.twitter.com/jKBt3490FH
— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 25, 2019
Jordan’s king cancels Romania trip over Jerusalem embassy anouncement
Jordan’s King Abdullah II has cancelled a visit to Romania after its prime minister vowed to move her country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his office says.
The king “decided to cancel his visit to Romania which was due to begin on Monday in solidarity with Jerusalem” following the announcement by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, a royal court statement says.
His Majesty King Abdullah II cancels a visit to #Romania that had been scheduled to start Monday, in solidarity with #Jerusalem, following Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă’s remarks expressing the intention to move her country’s embassy to Jerusalem
— RHC (@RHCJO) March 25, 2019
Dancila’s promise, made yesterday at the annual conference of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in Washington, broke with the position of both the European Union and her own president.
“I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem,” said Dancila, whose country holds the EU’s rotating chairmanship.
Romania’s centrist president Klaus Iohannis has opposed the embassy transfer and has called Dancila “ignorant” over her AIPAC remark. An embassy move would require presidential approval.
UN envoy slams ‘unacceptable’ rocket fire, working with Egypt to calm tensions
The UN envoy for Middle East Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, condemns this morning’s rocket fire from Gaza as “absolutely unacceptable” and an “extremely serious incident.”
In a tweet, Mladenov says the UN is working with Israel, the Palestinians and Egypt to deescalate the situation.
#BREAKING: Today's firing of a rocket from #Gaza towards #Israel, which hit a house north of Tel Aviv and injured seven people, is absolutely unacceptable. This is an extremely serious incident! #UN is working intensely with #Egypt and all sides but situation remains VERY tense.
— Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) March 25, 2019
Some 30 Israeli homes damaged in rocket attack, official says
A Finance Ministry official in charge of compensating terror victims for property damages says some 30 homes in the central Israeli village of Mishmeret were damaged by the rocket attack from Gaza that struck the village early this morning.
The rocket hit a home in the village, wounding six members of one family and a 12-year-old neighbor who was visiting at the time.
But damage from the shock wave, debris and shrapnel from the impact could be found throughout the neighborhood, according to Amir Dahan, who heads the Property Tax Compensation Fund in the Tax Authority.
Officials are currently looking for a long-term alternative housing arrangement for the family whose home was completely destroyed in the impact, Dahan says.
Two members of the family and the neighbor are still hospitalized as of this afternoon.
IDF starts closing areas around Gaza to civilians
Israeli troops begin closing off open areas around the Gaza Strip ahead of possible military operations and escalating violence in the area after a rocket attack from the coastal enclave struck a home in central Israel early this morning, injuring seven people.
Soldiers can be seen shutting gates leading to the Black Arrow memorial site, which overlooks northern Gaza, as well as other locations near the Strip.
The army won’t give further details on its plans to declare certain areas around the Gaza Strip closed military zones.
The army says no special instructions have been given to residents of the area as yet.
Family hurt in Gaza rocket fire are British-Israelis
A reporter for the British daily The Telegraph says the family wounded in the rocket attack from Gaza earlier today are British nationals.
“Robert and Susan Wolf, originally from London, were with their children and grandchildren when the rocket struck,” Raf Sanchez writes on Twitter.
BREAKING: The family wounded when their home was destroyed by a rocket from Gaza are British-Israelis.
Robert and Susan Wolf, originally from London, were with their children and grandchildren when the rocket struck. https://t.co/gs9Wzi2qG3
— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 25, 2019
Right-wing leader says state must care for migrants, draws fire from extremist
During a tour of south Tel Aviv this morning, Union of Right Wing Parties chairman Rafi Peretz says that while the government must find a solution that sees the thousands of African migrants currently residing in Israel booted from the country, the state also “has a responsibility to care for their well-being” while they’re here.
The comments immediately spark an uproar within his faction, which includes the extremist far-right Otzma Yehudit party.
URWP’s No. 7 candidate, Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben Gvir, releases a statement chastising Peretz for his remarks, saying the only thing he, Ben Gvir, is concerned about is “sending the infiltrators back to where they came from with nothing more than the clothes on their backs,” and adding that the state’s care for African migrants has come at the expense of Israelis, particularly those in south Tel Aviv.
Greenblatt slams rocket fire, backs Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’
US President Donald Trump’s peace envoy Jason Greenblatt takes to Twitter to slam the Hamas rocket attack early this morning on a home in central Israel.
“Again an attack on Israel from Gaza. Again a rocket fired at a major metro area in Israel, which hit a home causing its collapse & injuring 6. We condemn this violence from Gaza & affirm Israel’s right to defend itself,” Greenblatt writes.
Again an attack on Israel from Gaza. Again a rocket fired at a major metro area in Israel, which hit a home causing its collapse & injuring 6. We condemn this violence from Gaza & affirm Israel’s right to defend itself.
— Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) March 25, 2019
Hamas opens probe, says it has ‘no interest’ in firing rocket at Israel
The Hamas-run Gaza Interior Ministry launches an investigation to determine who fired a rocket at central Israel earlier on Monday, a senior Hamas official who spoke on the condition of anonymity tells The Times of Israel.
A rocket was fired at central Israel Monday morning from Rafah in Gaza, according to the IDF, which said the launch was carried out from a Hamas installation. The attack left seven injured including two infants.
Hamas and Egypt were in contact Monday morning regarding the rocket fire, the Hamas official adds. The official says Hamas has no interest in an escalation.
“An Egyptian security delegation was supposed to come to Gaza today,” the official says. “Hamas does not have an interest in firing a rocket at Israel before its arrival.”
— Adam Rasgon
Spain condemns Gaza rocket fire on central Israel
The Spanish embassy in Tel Aviv condemns Hamas’s rocket fire on central Israel, urging the terrorist group to cease its attacks and reiterating its commitment to Israel’s security.
“Spain recognizes Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself while asking Israel for restraint in its response,” the embassy tweets.
Last week, Spain was the only European country to vote in favor of a UN Human Rights Council report that accused Israel of crimes against humanity during last year’s riots at the Gaza border.
Czech president’s spokesman expresses solidarity with Israel after rocket fire
A spokesperson for Czech President Milos Zeman takes to Twitter to express “solidarity” with Israel after Hamas’s rocket fire on central Israel early this morning.
“Israel has the right to a vigorous response,” writes Jiří Ovčáček.
Jednoznačná solidarita ???????? s našimi přáteli ???????? Izrael má právo na důraznou reakci. https://t.co/e3A08yvfIC
— Jiří Ovčáček (@PREZIDENTmluvci) March 25, 2019
IDF prepares Gaza-area communities for possible escalation
Israeli military officials are meeting with the heads of local governments in the communities around the Gaza Strip to prepare them for expected retaliatory strikes by Israel in the coastal enclave in response to a rocket attack earlier in the day that struck a home in central Israel, injuring seven.
Senior Israeli officials tell reporters that a forceful retaliation to the early morning rocket attack is coming, but appears to be delayed by Egyptian attempts to broker a ceasefire and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing visit to the United States.
The Hamas terror group reportedly told the Egyptians that the rocket had been fired accidentally, and Palestinian terror groups in the Strip have threatened to respond to any Israeli counterattack.
As of now there are no special safety instructions for residents of the Gaza periphery, the IDF says.
Likud minister: Hamas may have tried to embarrass Netanyahu with rocket fire
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggests Hamas’s rocket fire early this morning may have been meant to “embarrass” Netanyahu ahead of the April 9 elections.
“Israel will respond forcefully but with careful judgment to the fire at the Sharon region,” Steinitz, a member of the security cabinet that votes for military operations, tells the Ynet news site.
“No one has a solution to the problems created by the Oslo agreement,” he insists.
“It’s possible Hamas fired [the rocket] in order to embarrass Prime Minister Netanyahu ahead of the elections,” he adds.
Three of those wounded in rocket attack remain hospitalized
Three of the family members wounded in the Gaza rocket attack early this morning remain hospitalized.
A 6-month-old infant is being kept overnight at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba for observation, but is in good and stable condition.
A 12-year-old girl hurt in the attack has been moved to Meir Hospital’s orthopedics department in preparation for surgery on her leg, apparently to remove a piece of shrapnel lodged there.
A 60-year-old woman hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva with moderate shrapnel and shock-wave wounds is in stable condition in the hospital’s trauma room.
The remaining family members have already been released from hospital.
Labor party chief recalls Netanyahu’s 2009 promise to ‘topple Hamas regime’
Labor party leader Avi Gabbay visits the home struck by a Gaza rocket in the village of Mishmeret north of Tel Aviv.
“We won’t stand here like Netanyahu in 2009 and say, ‘We will topple the Hamas regime,'” Gabbay says. “We’re not the sloganeering types. And we’re not in 2009. But the attacks can be prevented, and we can bring back the sense of security for residents of the south and of everywhere else in the country. Our plan is clear: Bring normalcy to Gaza, and hit hard when you need to hit hard. Right now we’re refusing to give Gaza normalcy, and refusing to hit hard when necessary.”
Woman hurt in Gaza rocket attack taken to Beilinson for trauma treatment
The worst-hurt member of the family whose home was struck by a Gaza rocket early this morning arrives at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for additional treatment.
The 60-year-old woman was initially hospitalized at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba together with the other six people — five of them members of her family — who were hurt when the rocket struck their home in the village of Mishmeret. But complications from her shrapnel and shock-wave wounds required special care at Beilinson, according to Hebrew media reports.
In a statement, Beilinson says she is in moderate and stable condition in a hospital trauma room where doctors are assessing her situation.
Security cabinet member: All options on table, including Gaza ground incursion
Economy Minister Eli Cohen, a member of the security cabinet that votes on military operations, says he will urge his fellow cabinet ministers to vote for a “powerful” military response to Hamas’s launch of a rocket early this morning that wounded seven people in a village north of Tel Aviv.
“Our deterrence has eroded,” Cohen, of the Kulanu party, says on a visit to the destroyed home in Mishmeret, north of Kfar Saba. “We have to change our policy and get back to targeted killings. To me, any rocket fired at Sderot, Gush Dan and the Sharon region should draw a powerful response.”
He adds: “All options are on the table, including a ground incursion.”
Mayor of region hit by rocket: ‘We didn’t think it would happen here’
Amir Ritov, mayor of the Lev Hasharon Regional Council, the rural council that is home to the village of Mishmeret where seven people were wounded early today from a Gazan rocket attack, visits the site of the attack.
“All these years we’ve been preparing for a scenario that seemed imaginary,” he says at the home hit by the rocket. “We didn’t think it would happen here, but here it is. Let’s hope it’s a one-time event.”
IDF rejects Hamas claim of ‘accident,’ says rocket launched from Hamas launchpad
IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis says the rocket fired early this morning was shot from a Hamas launchpad in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. He does not address claims by the terror group that the projectile was launched “by accident.”
“The launch was carried out by Hamas from one of the group’s launchpads. We see Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza,” Manelis says.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF sends two brigades, one infantry and one armored, to reinforce Gaza division
The Israeli military sends two brigades to bolster the forces deployed near Gaza and calls up reservists for air defense units, an indication it is preparing for the possibility that the political echelon will order a forceful response to a Gaza rocket attack that struck a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.
The two reinforcement brigades — one infantry and the other armored — had been conducting training exercises which were cut short due to the heightened tensions. They constitute over 1,000 additional soldiers deployed to the IDF’s Gaza Division, a significant increase.
The military says a small number of reservists are also being brought in to serve on Iron Dome missile defense systems.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas tells Egypt rocket launch was ‘accident,’ promises probe
Hamas tells Egyptian security officials that the rocket attack north of Tel Aviv was an “accident.”
Palestinian media say Hamas is telling Egyptian intermediaries, in an apparent message to Israel, that it will launch an inquiry into the attack, and insists it did not give the order to carry it out.
Israeli officials, however, believe Hamas ordered the attack — which follows a similar rocket attack last week aimed at Tel Aviv — to test Israeli responses during the election campaign, according to Hebrew media reports.
Knesset defense committee chair: We won’t hesitate to order Gaza operation
The chairman of the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee says Israel’s leaders were willing to go to war in Gaza following today’s rocket strike north of Tel Aviv, even if it delays the April 9 elections.
“The political echelon won’t hesitate to order an operation in Gaza, even at the cost of delaying elections,” MK Avi Dichter of Likud, a former director of the Shin Bet security service, tells Army Radio in an interview.
Rivlin tells residents of rocket-hit area ‘wicked terrorism won’t shake us’
President Reuven Rivlin spoke with the local mayor of the rural council struck by the Gaza rocket early this morning, urging him to tell residents to “keep their heads up.”
The president told Lev Hasharon Regional Council Chairman Amir Ritov, “Our hearts are with you this morning, also here in Jerusalem.”
He noted three of his grandchildren, “two granddaughters and a grandson,” live in the Lev Hasharon council, “and this morning I told them to go to school and kindergarten as normal and that everything was OK.”
The president was briefed on the condition of the seven people wounded by the rocket attack, two of them infants, and about how rescuers responded to the incident, according to a statement from the President’s Residence.
“Tell everyone in your area to keep their heads up. We are with you and will not allow this wicked terrorism to shake us,” he told Ritov.
Human Rights Watch slams Trump’s expected Golan recognition as ‘illegal’
Human Rights Watch on Monday lashes US President Donald Trump for his promise to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
In a statement, the group calls the decision, expected to be ratified in a directive to be signed by Trump as Netanyahu visits the White House on Monday morning Washington time, a denial of “the reality of Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights” and warns it “would demonstrate disregard for the protections due to the Syrian population under international humanitarian law.”
The recognition is “particularly” worrying given “continuing, serious rights abuses by Israel in the Golan Heights,” the group claims.
It suggests Israeli violations amount mostly to Israel’s presence there, which violates the “prohibition against building settlements and extracting natural resources for the benefit of the occupier.”
“The fact that Israel offered Syrians in the Golan Heights Israeli citizenship, which most have declined, does not change the status of the territory as occupied. An occupation continues as long as the occupier maintains effective control over the territory and there is no widely accepted political settlement changing that status,” Human Rights Watch says.
“President Trump appears poised to drive a wrecking ball through the international law that protects the population of the occupied Golan Heights,” the statements quotes the group’s deputy Middle East and North Africa director Eric Goldstein saying. “If Trump follows through, it may embolden other occupying states to double down on their own land grabs, settlements, and plunder of resources.”
Islamic Jihad warns of ‘forceful’ response to Israeli strikes over rocket attack
The Iran-backed Gazan terror group Islamic Jihad warns it will respond “forcefully” to any Israeli strike on Gaza in response to the rocket attack that left seven Israelis hurt, including two infants, early Monday in the Sharon region north of Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short a visit to Washington today after the attack, and says he will be returning to Israel to “oversee our response,” with most political factions in this election season calling for a stiff response against Gazan terror groups.
Islamic Jihad spokesman Ziad Nahala warns against “any aggression against the Gaza Strip,” saying “Israel’s leadership should know we will respond forcefully to such aggression.”
