Otzma Yehudit chief: Peretz’s 2nd backstabbing shouldn’t surprise Yamina

The leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party pours some salt on Yamina’s wounds after Rafi Peretz decided to quit the party to joing the government.

“Those who pushed Rafi Peretz to stab his political partners in the back the first time, shouldn’t complain when he adopts the method a second time,” he says.

Peretz notoriously walked back his agreement to run with Otzma Yehudit at the last minute ahead of the last election.

The embarrassing U-turn, which left Otzma Yehudit to run on its own (and fail to enter the legislature), included Peretz deleting a tweet, reading “my word is my bond,” just three minutes after he posted it as part of an effort to assure the far-right party that he was not backing out of their deal.