Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Over 20,000 bullets stolen from southern military base, says IDF

By Emanuel Fabian 6 June 2023, 2:06 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Israeli soldiers take positions during a training session simulating urban warfare at the Tzeelim army base, southern Israel, Jan. 4, 2022. (/Oded Balilty/AP)
Illustrative: Israeli soldiers take positions during a training session simulating urban warfare at the Tzeelim army base, southern Israel, Jan. 4, 2022. (/Oded Balilty/AP)

The Israel Defense Forces says it is probing the theft of ammunition from a military base in southern Israel overnight.

According to the IDF’s initial investigation, more than 20,000 assault rifle rounds are missing from an ammunition bunker at the Tzeelim training base.

A joint investigation between the IDF’s Military Police and the Israel Police has been launched.

For years, the military has struggled with thefts from its bases, both by soldiers and by criminal gangs.

