PA ordered to pay $12.5 million to orphans of terror victim
Palestinian Authority ordered to pay $12.5 million to orphans of terror victim

Jerusalem District Court rules PA behind 2000 attack on schoolbus in Gaza Strip’s Gush Katif that killed teacher Miri Amitai

By Michael Bachner Today, 2:48 pm 0 Edit
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting of the Arab League member states at the grouping's headquarters in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on April 21, 2019. (MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:49 pm

The Jerusalem District Court orders the Palestinian Authority to pay NIS 44 million ($12.5 million) as compensation to the orphans of a terror victim killed in the Gaza Strip 19 years ago.

Miri Amitai, a teacher, was one of two people killed when a bomb exploded next to a school bus near Kfar Darom in the Gush Katif area, which was evacuated and cleared of Jewish presence in the 2005 disengagement.

The court ruled that the terror attack was committed by PA operatives, after Yair Naveh, the deputy IDF chief of staff at the time, testified in court.

Judge Moshe Drori, in his last ruling before retiring, accepted the requested compensation amount, saying that he would have likely even accepted a higher sum had it been requested.

