PA ordered to pay $12.5 million to orphans of terror victim

The Jerusalem District Court orders the Palestinian Authority to pay NIS 44 million ($12.5 million) as compensation to the orphans of a terror victim killed in the Gaza Strip 19 years ago.

Miri Amitai, a teacher, was one of two people killed when a bomb exploded next to a school bus near Kfar Darom in the Gush Katif area, which was evacuated and cleared of Jewish presence in the 2005 disengagement.

The court ruled that the terror attack was committed by PA operatives, after Yair Naveh, the deputy IDF chief of staff at the time, testified in court.

Judge Moshe Drori, in his last ruling before retiring, accepted the requested compensation amount, saying that he would have likely even accepted a higher sum had it been requested.