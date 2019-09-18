PA says Palestinians ready for dialogue with any future Israeli leader

A Hasidic Jewish man is assaulted and robbed in Brooklyn in an incident captured on video and posted on social media.

Authorities say the Tuesday evening attack in the heavily Jewish Williamsburg neighborhood is not being considered a hate crime because no anti-Semitic slurs were made, CBS New York reports. New York Police are calling the incident, which was captured on a surveillance camera, a random attack and robbery.

Four men cornered the man, with long sidelocks and wearing a long black coat, then punched and kicked him. The victim, 24, surrendered his cellphone to his attackers.

Brooklyn of late has seen a string of attacks on visibly Jewish people.

Former New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind in a statement calls on the police department to increase patrols in Jewish areas such as Williamsburg “until this wave of violent anti-Semitism subsides.” Hikind is organizing a rally at City Hall Park on Sunday to call for an end to attacks against Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League announces in a statement that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

SHOCKING VIDEO: A Hasidic Jew gets assaulted and attacked in the head in Brooklyn on Warsoff Place between Flushing x Park avenues, anyone with info please call @WspuShomrim 7182370202 or @NYPD79Pct (added another angle) pic.twitter.com/gbxj2rpfML — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 18, 2019

— JTA