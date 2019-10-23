NGO says Palestinian cars vandalized in settler ‘price tag’ attack

More then 20 cars have been vandalized and a building was graffitied in the Palestinian town of al-Bireh in the central West Bank in what appears to be a “price tag” attack by Israeli settlers, according to the B’Tselem human rights group.

The cars had their tires slashed. On the wall of a building, the vandals spraypainted: “This is an order designating a ‘closed military zone.’ Traitors choose to harass Jews.”

The graffiti appeared to be a reference to a recent decision by the Israeli military to declare an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank a closed military zone after dozens of Israeli settlers living there attacked IDF troops, injuring one of them.

Security camera footage of the vandalism that was released by B’Tselem shows two people letting the air out of car tires and one of them spray painting the wall.

— Judah Ari Gross