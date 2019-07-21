Peretz calls on Shaked, Bennett to hold talks this evening on right-wing union

Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz responds to Naftali Bennett of the New Right’s call for national religious factions to unite ahead of September’s Knesset elections.

“I am happy to see the people of the New Right reach an agreement among themselves,” Peretz writes on Twitter, referring to Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement this evening that she’ll head the New Right rather than Bennett.

“Now the time has come for a true union on the right. Ayelet and Naftali, you are already invited to negotiations on a union this evening,” Peretz adds.