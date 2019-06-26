Plane GPS systems not working in Israeli airspace, baffling experts

For the past three weeks, planes flying through Israeli airspace have been unable to use their satellite navigation systems, and the government does not know why, according to the Airports Authority.

The issue, which affects the GPS reception, has not yet caused any accidents or safety incidents, but has a “significant impact on all aspects of operating a plane from the cockpit, as well as on managing air traffic,” an airports spokesman says in a statement.

During this time, planes in Israel have had to use an alternative method for landings, known as the instrument landing system.

The GPS reception problem only affects airplanes in the sky, not sensors on the ground, according to the authority.

“At no point has there been a safety incident connected to this GPS interference or related to navigation instructions or flight paths,” the airports spokesman says.

— Judah Ari Gross