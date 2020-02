PM lays wreath at memorial for Operation Entebbe, where his brother was killed

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says plans will be announced later today to change the system on handling the release of convicted terrorists, after a terror convict released early stabbed two people in London yesterday.

He had previously promised such changes following the London Bridge attack in November, which was also carried out by a convicted terrorist who was freed early.

“What was he doing out on automatic early release and why was there no system of scrutiny, no parole system to check whether he was really a suitable candidate?” he tells reporters.

“Looking at the problems we have with re-educating and reclaiming and rehabilitating people who succumb to Islamism, it’s very, very hard and very tough — and it can happen that the instances of success are really very few.

“My anxiety is that we do not want to get back to a system where you have a lot of very, very, laborious surveillance by our hard-pushed security services…. when a custodial version might be better.”

