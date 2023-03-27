Police chief arrives near Knesset ahead of potential clashes between rival protesters

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrives for a tour near the Knesset, an hour before a right-wing rally in support of the government’s judicial overhaul is planned to start near the location of a massive anti-government protest, and amid preparations for the possibility of violence.

Joining Shabtai is Jerusalem District Commander Danny Levy, and they are meeting police and Border Police troops deployed in the area.

Hebrew media estimates that there are now over 100,000 people attending the anti-overhaul rally.