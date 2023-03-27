Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Police chief arrives near Knesset ahead of potential clashes between rival protesters

27 March 2023, 5:02 pm Edit

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrives for a tour near the Knesset, an hour before a right-wing rally in support of the government’s judicial overhaul is planned to start near the location of a massive anti-government protest, and amid preparations for the possibility of violence.

Joining Shabtai is Jerusalem District Commander Danny Levy, and they are meeting police and Border Police troops deployed in the area.

Hebrew media estimates that there are now over 100,000 people attending the anti-overhaul rally.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.