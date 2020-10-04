The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Police Internal Investigations Department probes bucket-throwing incident
The Police Internal Investigations Department has begun its probe of an incident in which a cop was filmed hurling a bucket at an 11-year-old boy in the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Beitar Illit, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
The footage, published on social media, showed officers seizing the boy after the bucket was thrown and pulling him by the neck into a police vehicle. It prompted condemnation by the police force, which said it took a “severe view” of the officer’s conduct.
Man accused of attempting to murder wife to be charged tomorrow — prosecutors
State prosecutors say an indictment will be filed tomorrow against Aviad Moshe, a man accused of attempting to murder his wife in a case that sparked widespread anger when a court initially barred his name from publication.
Moshe, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife, Shira, 20 times and hitting her with a rolling pin on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday on September 18. The attack occurred in the couple’s home in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, in the presence of their two-year-old child.
The Beersheba District Court last week permitted naming Moshe, overturning a lower court ruling that granted the suspect anonymity to preserve his reputation.
Knesset to hold discussion of police conduct during protests
Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich, the head of the Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, says she will convene a discussion next week focusing on police conduct during protests, after widespread reports of police violence during a series of anti-government rallies throughout the country Saturday evening.
“In the last few days I have received many queries from citizens who went outside to protest within a kilometer from their homes while adhering to the rules demanding face masks and distancing, and nevertheless were dispersed by police,” Haimovich says.
She says she will call the meeting “against that backdrop and the backdrop of other incidents in the protest in Tel Aviv last Thursday.”
Journalists attacked by ultra-Orthodox mob in Jerusalem
A team of journalists for Channel 13 is assaulted near the hardline ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, with several rioters smashing their vehicle’s windows.
העיתונאי יוסי אלי וצוותו הותקפו סמוך לכיכר השבת@Yossi_eli pic.twitter.com/1IplYyBc7m
— לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) October 4, 2020
Reporter Yossi Eli and a cameraman are forced to flee the area after the attack near Kikar Hashabbat.
The attackers also charged at police officers in the area, seeking to chase them away, according to Channel 13.
המון זועם בא עליך ואתה נס על נפשך. מחוץ למאה שערים…. קרוב לכיכר השבת…. בפעם הראשונה הרגשתי לא בטוח ברחובות ירושלים. https://t.co/RU5sZVuu4W pic.twitter.com/Z41NPGMGhT
— Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) October 4, 2020
Number of real estate deals in Israel lowest since 2003
Figures published earlier today show Israel’s real estate market is experiencing its worst times in 17 years as sales were down 27% in the second quarter of 2020, Hebrew-language media.
Only 17,000 apartments were purchased during that time, the lowest number since 2003, when the Second Intifada was raging and the country was experiencing an economic slowdown.
Trump’s condition on Friday was far worse than made public, White House admits
US President Donald Trump’s condition on Friday after catching the coronavirus was far worse than was made public, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tells Fox News last night.
“He’s made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned,” Meadows tells Fox in an interview, according to the Reuters news agency.
“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” he adds. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.”
Poll: 65% think Trump would have avoided COVID-19 had he taken it seriously
A poll published by the Reuters news agency shows 65% of Americans, including half of Republicans, think US President Donald Trump would have avoided his COVID-19 infection has he “taken coronavirus more seriously.”
Some 55% say Trump has been lying about the coronavirus while just 34% think he has been truthful. And 57% say they disapprove of the president’s response to the pandemic.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll also shows the gap in favor of Democrat Joe Biden is increasing slightly, with 51% supporting the former vice president and 41% backing the incumbent Trump.
Gantz: Israel to be 1st country to get virus test that gives result in 23 minutes
Israel will soon become the first country in the world to receive a coronavirus test kit that gives a result within 23 minutes, Defense Minister Benny Gantz says.
“An important update in the fight against the coronavirus: After months of efforts in the defense establishment, in the coming days the Biological Institute will receive quick test kits that give an answer in 23 minutes,” Gantz tweets. “Due to our efforts, Israel is the first country in the world to get the kit.”
Police say officer who threw bucket at kid acted against organization’s values
Police say they are probing the incident in which a cop was filmed throwing a bucket at an 11-year-old boy in the settlement of Beitar Illit, followed by officers dragging him by the neck to a police vehicle.
Police will hand the footage and the investigation material to the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), according to Hebrew-language media.
“During the dispersal of dozens of people who gathered in Beitar Illit, stones and objects were hurled at the forces,” police say. “A suspect seen throwing a cinderblock at the police vehicle was arrested by the officers.
“Simultaneously, we take a severe view of the conduct of the officer at the scene, which contradicts the organization’s values. Accordingly, the district commander ordered the footage to be examined as soon as possible by the PIID.”
Israel’s newest spy satellite declared operational
Israel’s newest spy satellite was declared operational today, three months after it was launched into orbit from central Israel, the Defense Ministry says.
Control of the electro-optical Ofek-16 satellite is therefore handed over from the ministry to the Israel Defense Forces’ visual intelligence Unit 9900, which will operate it going forward.
The reconnaissance satellite was launched into space on July 6. In the three months since, engineers in the Defense Ministry, IDF and various defense contractors have worked to ensure that it was operating properly. In late August, the ministry released photographs taken by the satellite showing ancient ruins in the central Syrian city of Palmyra.
According to Israeli officials, the Ofek-16 has slightly greater capabilities than its forebear, the Ofek-11, which was launched into orbit in 2018.
— Judah Ari Gross
Turkey condemns Armenian attacks on ‘civilians’
Turkey condemns what it says are attacks on civilians by Armenian forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Armenia’s attacks today targeting civilians in Azerbaijan’s second-largest city Ganja are a new indicator of its stance that does not recognize the law. We condemn those attacks,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.
Turkey backs Azerbaijan in the dispute as Ankara considers Baku “one nation, two states.”
— AFP
Top Arab MK Ayman Odeh says he has COVID-19
Joint List party leader Ayman Odeh, Israel’s top Arab lawmaker, has been diagnosed with coronavirus and will enter isolation, according to a press release from his staff.
“Apart from a slight fever, I feel fine and will continue to work for the public from quarantine. I urge everyone to act carefully and obey guidelines about masks, social distancing and hygiene. The virus is real, dangerous, and contagious,” Odeh says in a statement.
— Aaron Boxerman
Police say 2 arrested in Beitar Illit; no comment on cop who threw bucket at boy
The Israel Police say that several ultra-Orthodox men in the settlement of Beitar Illit refused to disperse after cops came to deal with an illegal gathering in a synagogue.
Police say two were arrested after hurling stones at a police vehicle, causing damage. Fines were also handed to those in charge of the synagogue and several others, police say.
There is no indication in the statement whether one of those arrested was a boy seen arrested after a bucket was thrown at him by an officer. Police have not directly responded to that video.
In record, Russia reports 10,500 new daily cases
Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record, with the government reporting over 10,000 new confirmed cases for the first time since mid-May.
The 10,499 new cases reported bring the country’s total to over 1.2 million. Russia currently has the fourth-largest confirmed caseload in the world and has so far reported over 21,000 deaths.
Russian authorities insist there are no plans to impose a second lockdown in the country, which has lifted most of the virus-related restrictions imposed in the spring. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday another lockdown is not currently being discussed in the government.
At the same time in Moscow, which reports over 3,000 new cases in the biggest surge in months, officials have recommended the elderly self-isolate at home and have extended upcoming school holidays by a week.
On Thursday, Moscow mayor also ordered employers to have at least 30% of their staff work from home.
— AP
Footage shows cop throwing bucket at Haredi boy, arresting him
Reports continue of widespread flouting on coronavirus distancing rules in the ultra-Orthodox community, as a video of an altercation in the settlement of Beitar Illit shows a police officer hurling a bucket at a boy before arresting him.
Some spiritual leaders, concerned that adhering to the nationwide lockdown will cause many to halt their Torah studies, have ordered synagogues and yeshivas to stay open and to shun those who report the violations to authorities, according to Channel 13.
Police have cracked down on several synagogues and institutions that have remained open, and Haredi men have been protesting in various locations.
למה? למה ככה שוטרים מתנהגים לתושבי ביתר עלית? למה?? pic.twitter.com/tFdZde7Idq
— יאיר לוי (@iairLevy) October 4, 2020
In Beitar Illit, footage shows a cop throwing the bucket at a little boy before several officers seize him and put him in a police vehicle. It isn’t immediately clear what preceded the incident, which prompts social media condemnation of police.
זה ילד, משטרת ישראל מאבדת את זה לגמרי pic.twitter.com/NbBhl1u3hx
— חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) October 4, 2020
comments