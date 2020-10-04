Police Internal Investigations Department probes bucket-throwing incident

The Police Internal Investigations Department has begun its probe of an incident in which a cop was filmed hurling a bucket at an 11-year-old boy in the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Beitar Illit, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The footage, published on social media, showed officers seizing the boy after the bucket was thrown and pulling him by the neck into a police vehicle. It prompted condemnation by the police force, which said it took a “severe view” of the officer’s conduct.