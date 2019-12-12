The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Police nab Palestinian gun smuggler with shotguns, M16
Police and IDF soldiers catch a Palestinian firearms smuggler in the act, the Israel Police says.
Acting on intelligence information, IDF troops and Northern District Police officers arrived at the border fence with Jordan on the northern end of the Jordan Valley.
They observed as a pickup truck arrived at the scene and the driver, a 29-year-old East Jerusalem resident, loaded a large sack, apparently thrown over the fence earlier, into his truck. The suspect then drove southward on Route 90, the north-south road along the Jordanian border that meets Route 1 toward Jerusalem just north of the Dead Sea.
During the drive, police cruisers intercepted the pickup and searched the vehicle.
They found 11 shotguns and an M16 assault rifle.
The driver and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested and taken for questioning.
Trump says US on verge of China trade deal
US President Donald Trump tweets that the United States is on the verge of easing the China trade war, days before new tariffs are due to kick in between the world’s two largest economies.
“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump tweets in a markedly more optimistic tone, after months of false dawns in a trade war roiling world markets.
The news triggers stock market gains and there is a new jump on Wall Street after a Bloomberg news report that a deal had been struck and was only waiting Trump’s approval. An announcement could come as early as Thursday, Bloomberg reports.
Trump’s flagging of an imminent breakthrough comes ahead of new tariffs planned to take effect Sunday and also just as he is almost sure to become only the third US president to be impeached.
— AFP
As Brits vote, some are doing it in a laundromat, others in a pub
AP offers an adorable glimpse at some of the quirkier polling sites at which Britons are voting today in their general election.
Left recoils at Gantz’s immunity-for-resignation offer to Netanyahu
Centrist political chief Benny Gantz may be considering supporting parliamentary immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (on condition that he resign), but the left is having none of it.
Gantz told a faction meeting earlier today he’d consider supporting a Netanyahu request for immunity — which must be granted to a lawmaker in a Knesset vote — if Netanyahu agreed to leave politics in return.
“I don’t want to see a prime minister in prison any more than you,” Democratic Camp chair Nitzan Horowitz tells Gantz in a statement to the press. “But for that we need a prime minister who isn’t corrupt.”
Horowitz vows: “There isn’t and there won’t be any parliamentary immunity for Netanyahu. In Israel, everyone is equal before the law. If Netanyahu is convicted of the serious offenses of which he is accused, he’ll have to serve his sentence.”
Labor-Gesher chair Amir Peretz sounded a similar tone.
“No one wants to see a prime minister go to prison. But every citizen in Israel must be equal before the law. You can’t buy and sell the position of prime minister,” Peretz says.
“Netanyahu can strike a plea deal right now,” he adds, “instead of continuing to hunker down in [the PM’s residence on Jerusalem’s] Balfour [Street].”
The left’s protestations may be principled, but they’re not decisive. If Blue and White and Likud agree to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity, he’ll have 65 votes in favor — a majority in the 120-seat Knesset — and won’t need the 11 combined votes of the two left-wing parties.
Sa’ar’s journalist wife Geula Even to take vacation for his Likud leadership race
Television news anchorwoman Geula Even, the wife of MK Gideon Sa’ar, will take a two-week leave of absence from her news job while her husband runs to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Likud leader.
Even, who co-anchors with Yaron London the Kan public broadcaster’s main current events discussion show “Geula and London,” has taken similar measures in the past to avoid conflicts of interest between her journalistic work and her husband’s political career.
Sa’ar announced last month he would be running against Netanyahu for party leader, arguing he alone could pull the country out of the political deadlock of the past year.
Likud’s Central Committee voted earlier today to hold the party leadership primary on December 26, in two weeks’ time.
“My dear viewers, after tonight’s show I’ll be leaving for a two-week vacation,” Even tweets. “During this period (i.e., the primaries), I’ll be with my beloved husband, who is running for Likud leader. London will enjoy my absence from the studio. See you on the ground!”
Lebanon asks World Bank, IMF for help with economic rescue plan
BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister asks international funding bodies for support in drawing up an emergency rescue plan for his protest-wracked country.
Donors including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday rebuffed a plea for financial aid pending the rapid formation of a new government to implement key economic reforms.
Caretaker premier Saad Hariri calls World Bank president David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva today, his office says, to stress “his commitment to preparing an urgent rescue plan to resolve the crisis, while waiting for the formation of a new cabinet able to implement it. He discussed with both the technical support the Work Bank and IMF could provide in drawing up this plan.”
Lebanon has been rocked by unprecedented popular protests since October 17 over official mismanagement and corruption demonstrators blame for a deteriorating economy. In a country where the local currency is pegged to the US dollar and used in everyday transactions, banks have gradually restricted greenback withdrawals, causing a dollar liquidity crisis that has made imports increasingly difficult and expensive.
Hariri also asks Malpass about “the possibility of the bank… increasing its contribution to funding international trade to Lebanon” to help importers bring in essential goods.
Lebanon has been without a cabinet since Hariri stepped down on October 29, with a bitterly divided political class unable to agree on a new premier ever since.
— AFP
US Congress recognizes Armenian genocide
The US Congress on Thursday formally recognizes the 1915-1917 murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.
The Senate’s passage of the repeatedly stalled resolution is expected to anger Turkey, which denies there was a genocidal mass murder, insisting the Armenians died as a result of World War I.
The resolution, which had already passed the House and was pushed in the Senate by Democrat Robert Menendez, had been blocked multiple times by allies of US President Donald Trump, who has sought a closer relationship with Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Standing next to Trump at the White House during a visit to Washington in November, Erdogan warned that “some historical developments and allegations are being used in order to dynamite our reciprocal and bilateral relations.”
The resolution declares that it is US policy “to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.”
It is also policy to “reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide.”
“It is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history,” says Menendez, fighting back tears. “I am thankful that this resolution has passed at a time in which there are still survivors of the genocide who will be able to see the Senate acknowledges what they went through.”
— AFP
Gantz: I’d consider immunity for Netanyahu — if he leaves office
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says he’d consider supporting parliamentary immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — in exchange for the latter’s departure from the political scene.
The idea was first broached earlier today by Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman.
“We’d consider that,” Gantz says at a meeting of his faction in the Knesset. “It would be good to save us all the shameful spectacle of a prime minister in prison,” he adds.
He insists he had sought “unity, while Netanyahu wanted immunity” in the failed coalition talks of the past three months.
“Israel is going to yet another election because one man put himself above his fellow citizens,” he accuses.
Poll shows March 2 election delivering the same indecisive result
A Channel 12 poll reaffirms what pollsters from nearly every media outlet and polling firm have told us for weeks: Blue and White still leads and Likud still lacks an outright rightist-Haredi coalition.
Here are the results of the latest poll, with 4.4% margin of error:
Blue and White – 35 seats
Likud – 32
Arab Joint List – 13
Yisrael Beytenu – 8
Shas – 8
United Torah Judaism – 8
New Right – 6
Labor-Gesher – 5
Democratic Camp – 5
Jewish Home-National Union fail to clear the electoral threshold of 3.25%.
Where does that put Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance of right-wing and Haredi parties? Down one seat from the current 55 to just 54, well short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority.
The March 2 vote is on track to deliver the same indecisive result as the April 9 and September 17 races before it.
ADL: ‘Disease’ of anti-Semitism has reached ‘epidemic proportions’
The Anti-Defamation League vows “we will not stand down” as anti-Semitism in the US reaches “epidemic proportions,” in a statement following the announcement by New Jersey’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal that the deadly shooting Tuesday targeting a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City was being investigated as an act of anti-Semitic terrorism.
“The Attorney General of New Jersey revealed today what we had grimly suspected: the two alleged shooters acted out of hatred for Jews and law enforcement. This attack on the Jewish community is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt says in a statement.
“Our community has been terrorized once again by violent anti-Semitism. From Pittsburgh to Poway, and now to Jersey City, the disease that is anti-Semitism has clearly spread to epidemic proportions. But we will not be defeated, we will not stand down, we will not be intimidated. We will continue to speak up and out every time anti-Semitism and bigotry rear their ugly heads. We expect the same from our nation’s leaders.”
Jersey City attack ‘fueled’ by anti-Semitism, state’s attorney general says
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says authorities believe the shooting Tuesday in Jersey City was “fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”
Grewal tells a news conference today that authorities are investigating the attack as an act of domestic terrorism. He says officials believe the attackers were acting on their own.
The two killers who stormed a kosher market in Jersey City had apparently been followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites — a fringe group whose members have been known to rail against white people and Jews — and one of them had made anti-Semitic posts online, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.
The findings stoked suspicions that the rampage that left the killers and four victims dead was not a random crime but an anti-Semitic attack, even as state and federal authorities cautioned that the motive was still under investigation.
The FBI on Wednesday searched the Harlem headquarters of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, which is the formal name of the Black Hebrew group, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
“The why and the ideology and the motivation — that’s what we’re investigating,” Grewal said Wednesday, adding that authorities are trying to determine whether anyone else was involved.
Others, including Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, pronounced the bloodshed a hate crime against Jews, with Fulop saying surveillance video made it clear that the attackers targeted the Jewish market, slowly and deliberately driving up to the grocery in a stolen rental van and immediately opening fire.
— AP
Eight would-be Islamist terrorists face custody hearing in Denmark
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Eight people will face pre-trial custody hearings later today after “some 20 people” suspected of involvement in plotting Islamist extremist violence were arrested in a series of raids across Denmark.
They are six men and two women, according to Danish media.
Danish police clamped down Wednesday as they feared the suspects with “a militant, Islamist motive” were preparing one or several terror attacks, possibly on Danish soil.
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said after the arrests that some of them would face preliminary charges under Denmark’s terror laws behind closed doors, adding “some have procured things to make explosives and have tried to acquire weapons.”
Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years, including ones linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons by various artists depicting the Prophet Muhammad.
The preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.
— Agencies
Likud officially sets leadership primary for December 26
The Likud Central Committee, the party’s main policy-making body, approves leadership primaries in a vote tonight and schedules them for December 26.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, beset by looming indictments in three criminal corruption cases, faces his first serious challenge in 14 years after Likud’s former no. 2 and popular ex-education minister Gideon Sa’ar announced last month he would challenge Netanyahu for party leader.
Sa’ar is the only declared challenger at the moment.
Sa’ar vowed yesterday to run a “positive, clean and substantive campaign that will present an agenda for Israel’s future. The country needs to turn a corner and end this ongoing political crisis, to establish a strong government and unite the people.”
The vote comes after Netanyahu supporter MK David Bitan started gathering signatures among Central Committee members earlier today on a resolution to cancel the proposed primaries.
Netanyahu called Bitan and asked that he stop, apparently fearing the effort to cancel the vote would make him look afraid to face Sa’ar.
“Likud is a democratic movement, and its members will decide who leads them,” Netanyahu’s campaign said in a statement earlier today. “Prime Minister Netanyahu is certain he will win their overwhelming support.”
Judiciary panel debates Trump impeachment, moves toward vote
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee argues through a marathon session today ahead of voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, the latest big step as the politically split panel prepares to send the charges to the full House.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounds confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president next week but says it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.
“The fact is we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi tells reporters. “No one is above the law; the president will be held accountable for his abuse of power and his obstruction of Congress.”
Trump, apparently watching the live proceedings on television, tweets his criticism of two Democratic women on the panel, Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both of Texas. He calls their comments about his actions inaccurate.
“Very sad,” Trump tweets.
As the hearing begins, lawmakers dig in for the second day of the Judiciary session, only the fourth time in US history a president is facing impeachment, to consider the two articles brought by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Democratic candidate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House’s investigation.
— AP
Fire on Russia’s only aircraft carrier injures 11
MOSCOW — Russia’s only aircraft carrier suffers a massive fire that injures 11 people and significantly damages the ill-fated ship that has been haunted by incidents throughout its service.
The fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during welding work at a shipyard in the Arctic port of Murmansk and spread quickly through the carrier’s internal compartments. Emergency crews spent the day battling the blaze.
Authorities in Murmansk said 11 people were injured and 10 of them were hospitalized in intensive care units.
The Admiral Kuznetsov has been plagued by breakdowns and setbacks since its launch in 1985. The massive blaze follows a 70-ton crane crashing onto the Admiral Kuznetsov’s deck in October 2018 when a mammoth floating dock holding the ship sank.
The crane left a hole of 20 square meters (215 square feet), and the loss of the dock significantly slowed down repairs on the carrier since the navy lacked another of comparable size.
Thursday’s fire will further push back the work to fit the ship with modern control systems and new weapons.
Two years ago, the Admiral Kuznetsov was deployed to the eastern Mediterranean as part of Russia’s campaign in Syria, launching the first carrier-mounted attacks in Russian naval history. It lost two carrier-borne fighters in incidents during the Syria mission.
— AP
UK election going to the dogs: Polling station pooches trending
LONDON — Britain’s general election is going to the dogs as voters take their pooches to polling stations up and down the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets the tone early when he takes his Jack Russell cross Dilyn with him as he votes in London.
The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, follows Johnson’s lead, posting a video of himself and his dog Luna at a polling station and urging people to vote.
By early afternoon #dogsatpollingstations is trending on Twitter as other owners follow suit.
Photos show dogs dressed up in costumes varying from a bumble bee to Santa Claus sitting next to polling station signs. One is festooned with festive lights, reflecting the timing of the election less than two weeks from Christmas.
It is not clear how many dogs are getting into voting booths. The electoral commission says animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, “are not usually allowed inside polling stations.”
— AP
Gantz: More women and immigrants to join Blue and White list
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz says his faction’s Knesset list is set to change for the March 2 election.
In a meeting in the Knesset whose contents are reported by Channel 12, Gantz says the party plans to add more immigrants and women to the list.
Just 10 of Blue and White’s 33 MKs are women.
Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train to start regular runs next weekend
The long anticipated direct Jerusalem-Tel Aviv fast train will start operating on Saturday evening next week, December 21, according to the schedule on Israel Railways’ official website — 18 years after the project began and 11 years after its originally scheduled completion date.
The electric line, whose launch date has been delayed numerous times over the years, will have its first commercial ride from the capital’s Navon station at 9:56 p.m. and will reach the Tel Aviv Hahagana station at 10:28 p.m. after a stop at Ben Gurion Airport. At the same time — 9:56 — the first train will leave Tel Aviv Hahagana and will reach Navon at 10:30.
Trains will also leave an hour later in both directions, and from Sunday, December 22, service will be every 30 minutes in both directions, except at night.
The new line will significantly shorten the current commute between Israel’s two largest cities. However, while the ride duration cited for years for the new line has been 28 minutes, the schedule has the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv ride taking a longer 32 minutes and the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem commute taking 34 minutes (likely because it is uphill in that direction).
Authorities believe the train will reach other Tel Aviv stations and the northern suburb of Herzliya sometime next year.
Sa’ar: If Netanyahu wins Likud primary, he’ll fail again to form government
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is mounting the first serious challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party in 14 years, warns that a Netanyahu-led Likud will remain unable to form a government after the March 2 elections.
Netanyahu has twice failed to form a government after the April 9 and September 17 elections, and refused the Blue and White party’s conditions for joining a unity government with it last month. The main condition: That he commit not to seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.
Likud has tentatively set leadership primaries for December 26.
“If Netanyahu wins the primaries, there won’t be a government,” Sa’ar warns in an onstage interview at a financial services conference in Ashkelon.
“We have to preserve Likud’s democratic tradition for two reasons: because Likud is a democratic movement, and because if it stops being democratic it will fall,” he says, responding to Netanyahu supporters in the party who have accused him in recent days of “betraying” the longtime premier by running against him for party leader.
Winter storm claims a fatality, electricity outages hit south
The wintry storm that just arrived on Israel’s shores claims a fatality. An 80-year-old man is found in his apartment in the coastal city of Netanya suffering from acute hypothermia. Rescuers rush him to the city’s Laniado Hospital, but doctors are forced to pronounce him dead shortly after his arrival.
Four soldiers from the Givati infantry brigade are lightly hurt when a tent in which they were sleeping buckles under the heavy winds and rain in their southern training base.
Wind gusts hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in central and southern Israel this evening.
The winds downed power cables and knocked out electricity throughout the south, causing electrical outages in the Eshkol Regional Council and other locations.
Trump may turn to Alan Dershowitz for his impeachment defense
US President Donald Trump and some of his top advisers are considering calling in celebrity lawyer and retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz to defend him should he face an impeachment trial, several sources tell ABC News.
Rumors that Dershowitz may be added to Trump’s defense team gained momentum after the law professor attended the White House Hanukkah party yesterday and was asked by the president to speak at the event.
Congressman Mark Meadows, Republican for North Carolina, told the House Freedom Caucus yesterday that he wants to see Dershowitz on the president’s team.
“I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the president, and that is Alan Dershowitz,” Meadows said. “I think he’d be great to come in, get Alan Dershowitz in to be part of that defense team.”
Trump is alleged to have wielded the power of the presidency for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 US presidential election while he withheld military aid to the country. The allegations are the subject of an impeachment process now underway in the House of Representatives.
German family that once backed Hitler gives millions to Holocaust survivors
BERLIN — One of Germany’s richest families, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger and other international brands, is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors as it seeks to atone for its use of forced laborers during the Nazi era and its enthusiastic support of Adolf Hitler, The Associated Press has learned.
In addition to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) being given to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to help thousands of elderly survivors around the world, the Reimann family’s JAB Investors company plans to announce today that it will provide another 5 million euros to find and support forced laborers used by its predecessor under the Nazis. An additional 25 million euros ($27.9 million) will be provided annually to Holocaust education and promoting democratic values to fight the rise of populist nationalism.
The family established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Berlin to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis and whose grandchildren have a combined 45% stake in JAB.
“To confront this was quite an emotional wake-up call for the family,” David Kamenetzky, board chairman of both the foundation and JAB Investors, says in a telephone interview from Washington ahead of today’s announcement.
The 5 million euros dedicated to the Claims Conference’s existing emergency assistance program will be distributed through some 200 welfare agencies over the next three years, says Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the conference.
This year some 10,500 survivors, average age 83, were helped through short-term financial crises by the program in 34 countries. The additional funding will allow for increased payments, or some 3,000 more survivors to receive assistance, with the Claims Conference and partner agencies taking on the administrative costs themselves.
— AP
Saudi Aramco reaches unprecedented $2t value in second day of trading
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Shares in Saudi Aramco gain on the second day of trading, propelling the oil and gas company to a more than $2 trillion valuation, where it holds the title of the world’s most valuable listed company.
Shares jump in trading to reach up to 38.60 Saudi riyals, or $10.29, before noon, three hours before trading closes.
Aramco has sold a 1.5% share to mostly Saudi investors and local Saudi and Gulf-based funds. With gains made from just two days of trading, Aramco sits comfortably ahead of the world’s largest companies, including Apple, the second largest company in the world valued at $1.19 trillion.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the architect of the effort to list Aramco, touting it as a way to raise capital for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which would then develop new cities and lucrative projects across the country to create jobs for young Saudis and help free the Saudi economy from its dependence on oil.
— AP
Storm moves in, lashing coastal towns and wounding 2
Stormy weather lashes the coastline and begins to move inland, raising concerns regarding flash floods over the weekend.
Powerful winds and rain briefly close Ben Gurion Airport, forcing an incoming El Al flight to land for the first time at Ramon airport near the southern city of Eilat.
The Magen David Adom rescue service says there are a number of people hurt in weather-related incidents around the country. A restaurant umbrella blown away in a gust of wind strikes a 46-year-old man in Tel Aviv. Part of the stone facing of a building in Ashdod hits a 33-year-old man in the head.
Both men are taken to hospital. Their condition is not immediately known.
In Beersheba, several cars are damaged from trees felled by gusting winds.
High Court throws out petitions demanding Netanyahu resign over corruption cases
The High Court of Justice throws out two petitions demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign over his looming indictment in three corruption cases.
Justice Yosef Elron says there is no need to issue a legal ruling on the question of Netanyahu’s legal right to serve as premier because it would have no practical meaning. A prime minister’s resignation triggers either the appointment of a new premier by the Knesset or a general election, during which time the outgoing PM remains in the post in an interim capacity. The Knesset has already voted to go to new elections, and so Netanyahu is already serving as an interim prime minister until the March 2 vote, a fact that would not be changed if he were ordered to resign.
One of the petitions, filed by the anti-corruption advocacy group Movement for Quality Government, also asked that Netanyahu be ordered to resign his other cabinet posts, based on the decades-old practice that sees cabinet ministers other than the PM step down when they face criminal indictment.
Netanyahu told the High Court this morning he would resign his other posts by the end of the month, Elron notes, so that question, too, does not require the court’s attention.
In first for Israel, southern resort town of Eilat bans disposables on beaches
Israel’s southernmost city bans disposable cups and bags from its beaches to protect the Red Sea from the “threat” of plastic, a spokeswoman says.
The amendment to Eilat’s municipal code makes the resort town Israel’s first to adopt such regulations.
Beachgoers will be forbidden from bringing disposable items onto the beach, whether made of plastic, aluminium, cardboard or paper.
Such items will not be sold at kiosks or restaurants by the shore.
Whether cutlery, cups, bags, wrappings or drinking straws, “disposable items break down into particles of various sizes on land and in the sea, harming terrestrial and aquatic animals” and constituting an eyesore, the text accompanying the new bylaw says.
In the absence of national legislation on the issue, Israel’s beach resorts have taken the initiative, with the Mediterranean coastal city of Herzliya preparing similar regulations.
“Eilat has unique natural resources,” Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy says in a statement. “We must safeguard them in every way.”
The bylaw, which exempts bottles, needs to be approved by the Interior Ministry before taking effect. The city proposes to fine offenders up to NIS 730 ($210).
Israel lags behind the European Union in phasing out the use of disposable plastic. Eilat’s ban is particularly important because of the coral reef that lies a short distance from the beach.
— AFP
Rivlin tells Israelis not to lose faith in democracy, despite third election
President Reuven Rivlin tries to cheer up an Israeli public that just watched its political leaders fail for a second time in a row to form a government and sent the country to a third election in 11 months.
“Dear fellow Israeli citizens, after two rounds of elections and as a third election campaign begins, I believe this is also critical moment for the Israeli public, which will choose its leaders. Israeli democracy was and still is a source of pride, and we know that the democratic system comes at a cost. I pray that the depth of the current political crisis and the divisions it exposes among us will lead us as a society and as a country to fight not only for the right to disagree with each other – but also to the duty to find what we can agree on,” Rivlin says in a statement.
“I hope that this is the last election campaign for the next four years, and that we will be able to grow as a people and a society from the division and disagreement that separates us to agreement and action that benefit us all. We must not allow ourselves to sink into despair or grievance, which do no good. We must not lose faith in the democratic system or in the power it gives us to shape our reality with our own hands. When the time comes, we will all exercise our democratic right and do it in the hope of a better future, as soon as possible, for us all.”
Netanyahu thanks Trump for executive order ‘against discrimination of Jews’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for yesterday’s executive order extending US federal anti-discrimination enforcement to include Jews.
“Thank you, President Trump, for your executive order against discrimination of the Jewish People. Free speech is not carte blanche for anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish People and the State of Israel,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
The order, which instructs US anti-discrimination authorities to investigate claims of anti-Semitic prejudice in academic programs that receive federal funding, was met with controversy in the American Jewish community, with critics saying it could be used by a Republican administration to silence criticism of Israel on campus. Supporters have said it is vital for combating growing anti-Semitic expressions that have created a hostile environment for Jews and Israelis in many American universities.
