Police release video showing suspicious figure near Jerusalem double slaying

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen walking near the scene of a grisly killing last year.

The black and white video shows the man walking in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on January 10, 2019.

Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Armon Hanatziv on January 13, 2019, in what was initially suspected to have been a terror attack.

Several arrests have been made in the case, including a Palestinian man, and later relatives of the Kaduris when police began investigating the possibility that the deaths were the result of a domestic dispute.

Anyone with knowledge of who the man may be is asked to report it to the police.