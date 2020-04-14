Police yet to have interrogated hilltop youth from ‘quarantine outpost’ after firebombing attack

Police have not yet interrogated any of the hilltop youth currently residing in an IDF established outpost in the southern West Bank near where a price tag attack took place last night, Channel 13 reports.

Police said yesterday that they were looking into whether the far-right extremists had been responsible for hurling rocks and pepper spraying three Palestinians before firebombing their two cars.

The army established an outpost for them to quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with a COVID-19 carrier. The 20 far-right extremists were subsequently taken to an isolation hotel in Jerusalem, but they refused to separate there. Astonishingly, authorities agreed to transfer them to an alternative site in the south. On their way there though, the teens wreaked havoc on the bus and bashed all of its windows.

Still apparently unwilling to charge the teens, the army instead agreed to build them a tent outpost where they have been lodging for the past week. The IDF has let them sleep together in one tent, in violation of the coronavirus guidelines, which require individuals who have come in contact with a carrier to quarantine alone.

מבודדים ונהנים במצוקי דרגות: ללא כל פיקוח ובחסות צה"ל, במתחם נערי הגבעות ממשיכים בשגרה (יחסית) עם מוזיקה ומשחקים. עד כה אף אחד מהם לא נחקר בחשד לתקיפת הפלסטינים אמש ובמלים אחרות, ממצים את הדין pic.twitter.com/CRlDLPfrii — Maya Horodniceanu (@mayahorodnicean) April 14, 2020