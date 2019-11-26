Poll shows PM outperforming Sa’ar as Likud leader, but still short of coalition

A poll published by Channel 12 ahead of likely Knesset elections predicts very similar results to those shown earlier today in a Walla survey. The poll also finds that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would score better as Likud leader than would his rival, Gideon Sa’ar.

If Netanyahu heads the ruling party, Blue and White would get 34 Knesset seats, Likud would get 33, the Joint List would have 13, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, New Right 6, Labor-Gesher 5 and Democratic Camp 4. Jewish Home-National Union would not pass the electoral threshold. The poll showed a similar balance of power as compared to the current one, which has failed thus far to yield a government.

Changes if Sa’ar were to head Likud include Blue and White rising to 35 seats, Likud dropping to 26 and New Right climbing to 9. The right-wing bloc, without Yisrael Beytenu, goes down to 53 seats from the current 55.

Regarding who should serve as prime minister, Netanyahu would see 40% against Gantz’s 39% — a significant drop in support for the premier, following the announcement of criminal charges against him.

But he still fares much better than Sa’ar. When choosing between Sa’ar and Gantz, 40% picked the latter and just 23% backed the Likud MK.