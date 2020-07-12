Probe opened after cop punches Haredi protester who told him to wear a mask

The Police Internal Investigations Unit (PIID) opens an investigation after footage from last night’s ultra-Orthodox protest in Jerusalem showed a cop punching a demonstrator who had told him to put on his face mask.

Footage shows the protester calling at the officer from the Yasam riot police unit to put his mask on properly.

The officer then turns to him and punches him in the face, before walking away.

זווית חדה וברורה, למעשה האלימות של שוטר מג"ב אמש בירושלים. להוציא את מגב מהשכונות החרדיות!

שוטרי מגב לא עברו הכשרה מתאימה ואלימים מידי מלטפל באוכלוסיה חרדית. pic.twitter.com/Likr3C0MWE — meni shwartz מני גירא שורץ (@menishwartz) July 12, 2020

Police say they have reported the incident to the PIID, and stress that forces encountered violence from the protesters’ side as well.