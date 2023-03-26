Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Protests also held in Beersheba, Haifa following ousting of defense minister

26 March 2023, 11:14 pm Edit
Thousands of Israelis protest on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023, after the dismissal of Defense Minister Gallant. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Thousands of Israelis protest on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023, after the dismissal of Defense Minister Gallant. (Screenshot: Twitter)

Thousands of Israelis are gathering across the country after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In addition to massive protests held on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, thousands are gathering in the southern city of Beersheba and the northern coastal city of Haifa.

