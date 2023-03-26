Protests also held in Beersheba, Haifa following ousting of defense minister

Thousands of Israelis are gathering across the country after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In addition to massive protests held on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, thousands are gathering in the southern city of Beersheba and the northern coastal city of Haifa.

באר שבע ???????? pic.twitter.com/tqkrMwnHcu — Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) March 26, 2023