Putin: Holocaust remembrance ‘our shared responsibility to past and future’

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells the World Holocaust Forum memorial event in Jerusalem that “this remembrance is our shared responsibility to the past and the future.”

“We mourn for all the victims of the Nazis, including six million Jews,” he says. “These death camps were operated not just by Nazis but by their henchmen in various countries.”

Putin says Russian “paid the highest price, more than any other. Twenty-seven million Russians were killed. That is the price of victory.”

He says “We need to find the courage not just to speak about anti-Semitism but also to do everything in our power to protect Jews.”

— Raoul Wootliff