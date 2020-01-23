The Times of Israel is liveblogging the World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem attended by dozens of world leaders, and other events unfolding Thursday.
Putin, Netanyahu give statements ahead of meeting in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
“I want to welcome out great friend the president of Russia. Sara and I are happy to invite you to our home in Jerusalem, and to thank you for the strong ties between Israel and Russia that serve our people, our countries and regional peace. Welcome to Jerusalem.”
Putin responds with a short statement.
“Today we remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Putin says. “I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife for their invitation to visit.”
The two are expected to discuss the fate of jailed Israeli-American Naama Issachar as speculation swirls over a possible announcement. Issachar’s mother Yaffa will meet with the two leaders.
Naama Issachar was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after less than 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.
Katz to Putin: Grateful that Red Army liberated my mother from Auschwitz
Foreign Minister Israel Katz greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, tells him his family’s personal story of the liberation of Auschwitz and talks of the close ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.
“I am pleased to welcome you to the State of Israel for an event that symbolizes most of all the special relationship between our two nations. Your visit to Israel will contribute to strengthening the friendship between Russia and Israel and will deepen our relations,” Katz says.
“On a personal note, thanks to the Red Army my mother — who was in Auschwitz — survived, immigrated to Israel and started a family. Thank you.” Katz adds.
The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is taking place at Yad Vashem in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.
“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”
Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.
In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.
comments