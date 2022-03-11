Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Putin sees some ‘positive shifts’ in Russia-Ukraine talks

By AFP 11 March 2022, 2:09 pm Edit
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarus' counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 11, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarus' counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 11, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says there are some “positive shifts” in talks between Russia and Ukraine, two weeks into Moscow’s military invasion of the country.

“There are certain positive shifts, negotiators from our side reported to me,” Putin tells his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting in Moscow.

He says negotiations are “now being held on an almost daily basis.”

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed