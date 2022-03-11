Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Putin sees some ‘positive shifts’ in Russia-Ukraine talks
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says there are some “positive shifts” in talks between Russia and Ukraine, two weeks into Moscow’s military invasion of the country.
“There are certain positive shifts, negotiators from our side reported to me,” Putin tells his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting in Moscow.
He says negotiations are “now being held on an almost daily basis.”
