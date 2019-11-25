Qatari cash payouts for Gaza families to be distributed Wednesday

Mohammed al-Emadi, Qatar’s envoy to the Gaza Strip, announced on Monday that postal banks in the coastal enclave will start to distribute the latest installment of small grants from Doha to impoverished Palestinian families in the territory, the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee says in a memo on its website.

Emadi says 70,000 poor families will each receive $100 beginning Wednesday, according to the memo.

In the past year, the banks have distributed $100 Qatari grants several times to tens of thousands of needy families in Gaza.

Doha has agreed to provide the grants to poor families in Gaza as a part of recent ceasefire understandings between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.

