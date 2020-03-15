Quarantine shmuarantine: Nicaragua holds mass march against virus

As countries around the globe are calling off mass events to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Nicaragua has staged a large march through the capital billed as a show of unity to confront the pandemic.

Saturday’s march is dubbed “Love in the time of COVID-19,” a nod to the Gabriel García Márquez novel “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

The government-aligned website El 19 says “thousands” took part.

Images in Nicaraguan media show people streaming through the streets of Managua on foot, waving national flags and banners of President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista movement. Young people in blue wigs danced in the bed of a truck. Hospital and clinic workers also took part, El 19 says, holding signs with recommended hygienic measures.

La estrategia de Daniel Ortega para combatir el #COVID19 en Nicaragua, será incorporada en los libros como lo que NO se tiene que hacer.

Felicidades Masacrín, otra vez estás haciendo historia pic.twitter.com/nAVSmBT6Dj — Bacanalnica.com (@Bacanalnica) March 15, 2020

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Nicaragua as of Friday, according the country’s Health Ministry.

— AP