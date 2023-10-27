Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 21

search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

Israel believes Hamas dragging out hostage talks to delay ground offensive

By Jacob Magid and Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:07 pm 0 Edit

Israel believes that Hamas has been dragging out the hostage negotiations in order to try and delay an IDF ground incursion into Gaza, a senior Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The official says that despite leaks from Egyptian and Qatari officials over the past several days purporting significant progress in the talks to release a large number of hostages, no breakthroughs currently appear to be imminent.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari dismisses reports of indirect negotiations with Hamas for the terror group to release some of the hostages it is holding in Gaza.

“I suggest not to pay attention to the rumors, this is psychological terror by Hamas,” he says.

“Do not give in to its manipulations,” Hagari adds.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.