Israel believes Hamas dragging out hostage talks to delay ground offensive

Israel believes that Hamas has been dragging out the hostage negotiations in order to try and delay an IDF ground incursion into Gaza, a senior Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The official says that despite leaks from Egyptian and Qatari officials over the past several days purporting significant progress in the talks to release a large number of hostages, no breakthroughs currently appear to be imminent.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari dismisses reports of indirect negotiations with Hamas for the terror group to release some of the hostages it is holding in Gaza.

“I suggest not to pay attention to the rumors, this is psychological terror by Hamas,” he says.

“Do not give in to its manipulations,” Hagari adds.