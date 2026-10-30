Report: US believes Iranian hardliner Rezaei offers best chance for reaching deal

US intelligence believes working with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council head Mohsen Rezaei is Washington’s best option if it wants to head off renewed fighting, according to The Washington Post, after the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance had contacted the hardline official.

In his letter to Rezaei, Vance reportedly stressed the need for the US and Iran to return to negotiations focused on their respective national interests — Washington’s being preventing a nuclear-armed Iran and Tehran’s being its economy and sovereignty — an official familiar with the matter tells the Post.

The official tells the Post that Vance stressed the need for Iran to dispatch negotiators who are “empowered” to discuss and resolve the nuclear issue, indicating that the White House believes Rezaei has that ability.

According to the Post, US intelligence believes Rezaei is a key player in the Iranian regime, as he is in contact with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and has his finger on the pulse of the country’s security and economic situation. He is believed to have been in contact with Khamenei after receiving Vance’s letter, the report says.

It cites US officials as saying they believe Rezaei “understands the dire situation.”

Rezaei has yet to respond to Vance’s letter, however, and the Post notes that his hardline stance against the US over the years casts doubt on his willingness to pursue a deal with Washington.