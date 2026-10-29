Reports: 2 killed in strike on vehicle in central Gaza

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that two people were killed and several were injured in an IDF drone strike on a vehicle in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

There is no comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

عاجل | شهيدان ومصابون في قصف من مسيرة إسرائيلية لمركبة قرب مدخل مخيم المغازي وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/ZQgJ0aq41J — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) October 29, 2026