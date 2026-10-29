Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Reports: 2 killed in strike on vehicle in central Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that two people were killed and several were injured in an IDF drone strike on a vehicle in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
There is no comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
عاجل | شهيدان ومصابون في قصف من مسيرة إسرائيلية لمركبة قرب مدخل مخيم المغازي وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/ZQgJ0aq41J
— وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) October 29, 2026
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