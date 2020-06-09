Right wingers fume over court decision on land law

Likud minister Tzipi Hotovely calls the court decision “a declaration of war on the rights of Jews to settle the Land of Israel.”

“The court has recognized the rights of Palestinians which never proved their ownership over the land, over Israeli citizens who serve in the army and pay taxes, and who settled the land innocently and as emissaries of Israeli governments over the years and are now considered criminals,” she complains.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, despite being in the opposition, urges the government to respond by pushing ahead with annexation and passing a law allowing the Knesset to bypass the court.

The pro-settlement Regavim movement, which had pushed the law, says the ruling exposes the court as biased against settlements. “Today, at last, the High Court has admitted that for all practical purposes it is a High Court of Subjective Justice,” it says.