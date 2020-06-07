Rivlin says so-called gay conversion therapy must be ‘taken off’ the agenda

More Israelis oppose annexation of West Bank land than support it, and only 3.5% list it among their top priorities, according to a survey commissioned and published by the left-wing Geneva Initiative group.

The opinion poll shows that 41.7% of the public oppose annexation while 32.2% support it, the group says in a statement.

Some 48% believe such a move — planned next month by the government in coordination with the Trump administration — would harm chances to achieve peace with the Palestinians, while just 13.8% think it will help the prospects for peace.

Just 3.5% mentioned annexation when asked about their top two priorities for the country. The economy was mentioned by 42.4%, public health by 24.6% and security by 17.4%.

Even among backers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, only half support annexation, the survey finds. The vast majority of supporters of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party oppose it.

The poll was conducted in early June among 621 respondents representing Israel’s adult population. The margin of error is 3.9%