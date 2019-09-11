Rouhani signals willingness to meet Trump if US sanctions rolled back

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tells French President Emmanuel Macron that he would be willing to meet US President Donald Trump later this month if all sanctions re-imposed on the Islamic Republic are removed.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, Rouhani told Macron that Tehran is prepared to return to the commitments outlined in the 2015 deal if the agreements with Europe are finalized.

Report of the call comes on the heels of a Bloomberg report that said Trump floated the idea of rolling back some of the US sanctions in a bid to secure a meeting with Rouhani later this month. The prospect of rapprochement with Iran faced vociferous opposition from National Security Adviser John Bolton, leading to his departure from the White House yesterday.