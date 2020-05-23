Russia relays readiness to organize Netanyahu-Abbas meeting
Russia relays readiness to organize Netanyahu-Abbas meeting

In phone call with PA minister of civil affairs, Deputy foreign minister asserts Moscow’s support for Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before holding direct peace talks at the State Department in Washington, DC, Sept. 2, 2010. (Jason Reed-Pool/Getty Images via JTA)
6:40 pm

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria, Libya in phone call

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak on the phone regarding the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Libya, Turkish media reports.

The two agree to remain in touch regarding efforts to promote peace in the region.

6:40 pm

Arara residents fire at responding officers, lightly injuring two of them

Two police officers responding to reports of a shooting in the northern Arab Israeli town of Arara are lightly injured from gunfire shortly after their arrival at the scene.

A town resident was also injured in the incident.

6:41 pm

France health minister wants limits on use of malaria drug to treat virus

France’s health minister wants to limit use of a popular malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment after a new study found it ineffective and warned of increased health risks.

Olivier Veran tweets that he asked France’s public health council to draft new rules for prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments within 48 hours.

He specifically cites a study of 100,000 patients worldwide, published Friday in the Lancet, saying hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine were ineffective against the virus and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

Prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult drew international attention – including from US President Donald Trump – for his research early in the pandemic suggesting hydroxychloroquine reduced virus symptoms. Raoult’s office didn’t comment on the minister’s move.

France included the drug in a trial of multiple treatments and allowed its use for hospitalized patients.

— AP

7:07 pm

Russia relays readiness to organize Netanyahu-Abbas meeting

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov relays Moscow’s willingness to organize a meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a phone call with PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

Bogdanov confirms Russia’s “support of the lawful rights of the Palestinian people for self-determination, including creation of its own independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in Eastern Jerusalem that would live in peace and good neighborhood with Israel,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement covered by the TASS Russian News Agency.

Earlier this week, Channel 13 reported that Russia is seeking to arrange a meeting in the coming weeks between US and Palestinian officials to help renew ties between Washington and Ramallah, which have frayed during US President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Citing unnamed Western diplomats, Channel 13 news reported the planned meeting in Geneva is also aimed at preventing an escalation of violence in the West Bank and allowing the Palestinian Authority to propose changes to Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which it has rejected out of hand.

The European Union and United Nations were also part of the Russian effort, viewing it as an opportunity to jump-start peace talks and halt Netanyahu’s vow to annex parts of the West Bank that would become part of Israel under the US plan, the report said.

“The only way to stop annexation is to renew contact between the Palestinians and the US government,” a Western diplomat was quoted saying.