Russia says all Kurdish fighters have left Syria border zone — Turkey

Bits of a Jared Kushner interview with Israel’s Channel 13 news are being teased ahead of it being aired later Tuesday.

In a clip tweeted by the channel, Kushner says he thinks both Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz want to “move forward.”

He indicates he urged them in separate meetings over the importance of forming a government.

“The message that I was bringing was one that right now in the region there really are tremendous opportunities that we’ve accomplished over the past couple years, but even more that we can be seizing together so it would be great for Israel to figure out how to form a government so we can start working on all the big priorities and opportunities that exist.”

Tonight on channel 13 news: president Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner in an exclusive interview with Barak Ravid | how the white house sees the political deadlock in Israel – and kushner's first impression of Gantz

Kushner, who met with Gantz for the first time in an official capacity on Monday, calls the Blue and White chief a “great general,” but seems to discount the possibility of any government that does not include Netanyahu.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to work with Prime Minister Netanyahu and find a way to move forward.”

Other clips focus on more lighthearted matters, like Trump joining his daughter and son-in-law for kiddush, and Kushner being shunted to the basement as a kid when Netanyahu came to visit.

Tonight on channel 13 news: Barak Ravid asked Jared Kushner if Netanyahu really used to sleep in his room when he visited his parents in New York | Watch his answer

In an excerpt posted by Axios (interviewer Barak Ravid does double duty at both outlets) Kushner goes after former vice president Joe Biden, saying much of his job is to “clean up the messes” the ex-senator left behind.

“We inherited an ISIS caliphate, Iran was strong, Libya was a mess and a lot of our allies felt abandoned. We worked very hard over the last three years to try and rebuild the Middle East and to put it in a much more stable framing,” he says.