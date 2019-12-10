Sa’ar takes swipe at Netanyahu, criticizes West Bank policies

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the party leadership, berates the premier, during a visit to the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar.

He criticizes the government led by Netanyahu for failing to raze the village amid international pressure, despite receiving court approval to do so.

“The future of Judea and Samaria will be determined with actions, not words,” says Sa’ar, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Evacuate Khan al-Ahmar now.”

Sa’ar also discusses his prospective leadership bid, saying: “I am convinced that if I win and become the leader of Likud, I will lead it to a great victory.”

He also takes a swipe at Netanyahu, saying there is “no chance to form a government, even if we go to a third election.”

The Knesset is expected to dissolve on Wednesday night, after both Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz failed to form a government after the inconclusive September elections. A previous election in April also failed to yield a government.