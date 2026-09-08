Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory that wounded 73 people, saying it will “take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty.”
The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, calls for an “immediate halt to all forms of escalation practiced by this militia” as well as Houthi attacks on shipping.
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