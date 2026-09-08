Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory

By AFP Today, 9:57 am
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Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory that wounded 73 people, saying it will “take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty.”

The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, calls for an “immediate halt to all forms of escalation practiced by this militia” as well as Houthi attacks on shipping.

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