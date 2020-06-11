The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Netanyahu to hold virus press briefing at 7:30 p.m.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a statement to the media at 7:30 p.m. alongside the health and finance ministers on the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Smotrich says Bedouin birthrate a ‘bomb’ that must be defused
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich, known for his less-than-wholesome rhetoric on Arabs, says during a tour in the Negev that the birthrate among the Bedouin population there is “a type of bomb, and if we don’t defuse it, it’ll blow up in our face,” Haaretz reports.
He says the Bedouin “double their numbers every 12 years, so it’s something that needs to be taken care of,” adding “the more Western you make them, the more birthrate will come down.”
Smotrich says he wants “to maintain the Jewish majority, not just in Israel but in the Negev. That’s the vision of [David] Ben-Gurion, not of Yamina.”
He adds that the nomad Bedouin population should be encouraged to live in towns, get formal education and join the workforce.
Press groups, corruption watchdog up in arms after PM urges jailing of reporter
Two journalistic associations and a good governance group have issued rebukes of Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for asserting that a top journalist should be jailed over an investigative report into one of the premier’s criminal cases.
The Israel Press Association says that “In a proper democracy neither a prime minister nor anyone on his behalf issues threats of incarceration, explicit or implicit, against reporters, even if they dare to investigate suspicions relating to him personally.
“It is still the judicial system, and it alone, that decides on jail sentences.”
The Union of Journalists in Israel says it condemns “the call to throw a reporter in jail just for doing his job. This response is the crossing of a red line, and could… encourage harm to the journalist, the media outlet he works for and the freedom of the press.”
The Movement for Quality Government is also appalled, saying “In a normal country a prime minister doesn’t threaten to put a journalist in jail… We stand by the brave reporter Raviv Drucker and hope journalists continue to stand up for their principles and seek truth.”
In response to a Channel 13 investigative report detailing Netanyahu’s alleged pressuring of the owner of the Walla news site Shaul Elovitch to provide positive coverage in exchange for regulatory benefits — an issue for which the prime minister is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000 — Likud and Netanyahu issued a statement claiming veteran journalist Drucker was “running wild with leaks and extortion of witnesses.”
Likud further claimed that “the game is rigged” against Netanyahu, and that “in a proper world, Raviv Drucker would be going to jail today for airing criminal leaks and obstructing justice.”
Drucker, meanwhile, notes in an interview with 103FM Radio that as a journalist, he is doing nothing wrong by reporting on information leaked to him.
He claims Netanyahu is taking a page from Trump’s playbook of delegitimizing the media. “Netanyahu has forsaken any attempt at subtlety or ambiguity,” he adds.
Ayelet Shaked welcomes Trump’s decision to sanction ICC
MK Ayelet Shaked of Yamina, the former justice minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump’s decision to sanction any members of the International Criminal Court who are involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.
“The International Criminal Court is being misused by the Palestinians and others to pursue political campaigns against democracies, while distorting international law,” she says.
Government said set to introduce new coronavirus ‘red zones’ with stricter rules
At a government meeting on rising coronavirus infections led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials decided to designate new “red zones” of high illness rates, Hebrew media reports.
In the red zones, authorities will introduce more stringent limitations and enforcement than in the rest of the country.
The first red zones will be declared in sothern Tel Aviv neighborhood populated by foreign workers, as well as on several Bedouin villages in the Negev, Channel 12 reports.
Syria’s Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis
Syrian President Bashar Assad has fired his prime minister a month ahead of elections as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control.
Assad appoints the current water resources minister to replace Imad Khamis, who has been the premier since 2016. The Syrian president asked Hussein Arnous to replace Khamis until parliament elections are held next month and a new government comes in.
The surprise move comes amid a deepening economic crisis that Assad’s government has been facing. Syria’s national currency is tumbling to the dollar, reaching unprecedented lows while food prices have skyrocketed.
— AP
With deputy in hot water, health chief says public trust of utmost importance
The outgoing director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, says an inquiry into the actions of his deputy Itamar Grotto will be conducted “in an orderly manner.”
He tells Channel 12 that public trust in health officials is “our most important tool.”
Grotto’s job is believed to be on the line after it emerged that he granted Israeli-Cypriot billionaire Teddy Sagi’s request to be exempt from having to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Israel during a recent visit.
Sources in Health Ministry told Channel 12 yesterday that Grotto had handed out other such approvals.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has instructed Bar Siman-Tov to probe the matter, but has said he “won’t act forgivingly” if it emerges Grotto acted out of line.
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials who prosecute US troops
US President Donald Trump orders sanctions against any official at the International Criminal Court who prosecutes US troops as the tribunal studies alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” a White House statement says.
A senior administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the order says the ICC investigation violates US national sovereignty and alleges that Russia may be encouraging accusations against US personnel.
The executive order signed by the president marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies.
— with AP and AFP
After IAEA protests blocked access, Iran says it is pursuing ‘fabricated info’
Iran insists it is ready to resolve any issues with the UN nuclear watchdog, expressing “disappointment” in a note circulated today over the International Atomic Energy Agency’s latest report complaining of blocked access.
Iran argues that the requests for access are based on “fabricated information,” accusing the US and Israel of trying to “exert pressure on the agency.”
The IAEA said in a report seen by AFP last Friday that Iran has for months blocked inspections at two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred in the past.
In a note to the IAEA dated June 8, Iran said it had held meetings with agency representatives in Tehran on April 29 and May 16 to discuss the access issues, followed by written correspondence and a fresh proposal to meet with IAEA representatives.
In the note circulated by Tehran’s mission to the UN in Vienna today, Iran insists it “continued its constructive engagement with the agency during the past two months, with a view to reach a common understanding… which would pave the way for the resolution of concerned issues.”
— AFP
Police probing claims senior soccer players had sex with minors
Police have opened an investigation into reports two players in the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer group had sexual relations with minors, Haaretz reports.
Channel 13 reported yesterday night that according to suspicions, two senior players met the two high school students, aged less than 16, at a party where they exchanged phone numbers. They later met at the house of one of the players, where they had sex.
Associates of the players tell Haaretz the girls presented themselves as 17, and say they have text messages proving so.
No complaint has been filed with police so far.
Report: Hamas outraged over Iranian spying on senior official
A crisis has emerged in the relations between Iran and Hamas after the latter discovered that Tehran operated spies to follow the movements of deputy leader Moussa Abu Marzouk, Channel 12 reports.
The network’s report by senior Arab affairs correspondent Ehud Yaari does not cite any sources.
The report says a staffer in Abu Marzouk’s office was an agent for Iranian intelligence, and reported his movements and conversations during his various trips abroad. Other agents are believed to have been involved as well.
It further said Abu Marzouk is known to be averse to the close ties between Iran and Hamas.
Settlements minister says ‘gaps’ exist on annexation between Netanyahu and US, Blue and White
There are “gaps” between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the American position on Jerusalem’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Settlement Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely of Likud told Army Radio earlier, as well as with Likud’s partner in the government, Blue and White.
The remarks appear to confirm widely circulated reports that Washington is less eager than Netanyahu to swiftly approve the annexation push.
Border Police arrest 4 residents of Abu Dis suspected of attacking post
Border Police say they’ve arrested four residents of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem, suspected of attacking a Border Police post near the town on May 15 with bombs and Molotov cocktails.
Three of the suspects were shot and injured during the incident and remain injured, officials say.
Norway mosque shooter jailed for minimum 21 years
A Norwegian court sentenceד a right-wing extremist to a minimum of 21 years in prison for a 2019 mosque attack near Oslo and for murdering his step-sister in a racially-motivated act.
He is found guilty of trying to “kill as many Muslims as possible,” though no one was seriously injured in the mosque attack.
“Philip Manshaus… is sentenced to 21 years of ‘forvaring,'” a court west of Oslo rules, using the Norwegian term for a custodial sentence that can be extended indefinitely.
A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, 22-year-old Manshaus was arrested on August 10, 2019, after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum while wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet with a camera strapped to it.
Just three worshipers were in the mosque at the time. One of them, a 65-year-old man, overpowered Manshaus.
“Manshaus has said that his plan was not only to kill as many Muslims as possible but that he wanted to destabilize society and accelerate the race war,” the court says in its verdict.
The body of his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, was later found in their home.
— AFP
Iran says virus cases in the country top 180,000
More than 180,000 people have been infected in Iran’s coronavirus outbreak since it first emerged nearly four months ago, an official says.
As the figures are announced, President Hassan Rouhani calls on Iranians to stick to guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“If everyone follows the health instructions exactly, then all jobs can be reopened,” he says in remarks broadcast on state television.
“We are progressing slowly and step by step [because we don’t want] our people to think that the coronavirus era has passed. This would pose a major health problem for us.”
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 2,238 new infections in the past 24 hours took the total to 180,156.
— AFP
Gantz tells EU foreign policy chief he’s committed to peace, dialogue
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke this morning with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his office says.
Gantz told Borrell he is “committed to advance the peace process” and stated his desire to keep an open dialogue with the EU and regional partners.
The statement makes no explicit mention of Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, saying the sides discussed “strengthening Israeli-EU relations” and Iran’s regional threat.
China slams ‘provocative’ US military flight over Taiwan
China reacts angrily to a US military transport jet’s flight over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, calling it an “illegal act” and “serious provocation.”
The overflight adds to rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over a slew of issues, and the US relationship with the island claimed by China is high on the list of disagreements.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said a Boeing C-40A Clipper transport jet flew over the island on Tuesday, the same day Taiwan intercepted several Chinese fighter jets that flew into the island’s southwest airspace.
A spokeswoman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office says the US flight “harms our sovereignty, security and development interests, and violates basic principles of international law and international relations.”
— AFP
EU to ease virus travel bans from July 1, but not to all
The European Union announces plans to ease a ban on nonessential travel to the continent, with foreign students, non-EU nationals who normally live in Europe and certain highly skilled workers likely to be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions from July 1.
After the virus began spreading throughout Europe in March, the EU gradually extended a ban on all nonessential travel into the 27 member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland until June 15.
With borders inside Europe’s ID check-free travel area likely to be fully functional again by the end of June, the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, is recommending that outside borders be opened to give a much-needed boost to virus-ravaged economies and in particular the tourism sector.
“While we will all have to remain careful, the time has come to make concrete preparations for lifting restrictions with countries whose health situation is similar to the EU’s and for resuming visa operations,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.
— AP
Netanyahu to weigh new restrictions over virus’s spread
The prime minister is set to hold a situation assessment at 3 p.m. with top officials to discuss the possibility of reintroducing restrictions on the public due to the growing rate of coronavirus infections.
After Netanyahu calls for jailing reporter, Gantz says it’s media’s job to critique
After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a journalist who published an investigative report about him should be jailed, his partner in the unity government, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, tweets: “”Journalists’ job is to critique us. So it has been, so it is now and so it will continue.”
Gantz is joined by other Blue and White officials including Communications Minister Yoaz Handel and Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen, who defend the freedom of the press.
In response to a Channel 13 investigative report detailing Netanyahu’s alleged pressuring of the owner of the Walla news site Shaul Elovitch to provide positive coverage in exchange for regulatory benefits — an issue for which the prime minister is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000 — Likud and Netanyahu issued a statement claiming veteran journalist Raviv Drucker was “running wild with leaks and extortion of witnesses.” It claimed “the game is rigged” against Netanyahu. “In a proper world Raviv Drucker would be going to jail today for airing criminal leaks and obstructing justice.”
Drucker aired recording transcriptions of conversations in which Elovitch said Netanyahu was doing many things for him, things “I wouldn’t believe…I feel I owe [him] all the time… and I’m not delivering.”
In another transcript, then-Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua complains to Elovitch of being “a string puppet” for Netanyahu and warns news reports benefiting the Netanyahu family must be done “carefully” or management could face a revolt from the newsroom.
