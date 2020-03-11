Spanish basketball team arrives in Israel for game under heavy quarantine steps

Amid unprecedented steps to limit the spread of coronavirus, and the effective closure of Israel to virtually all foreigners, Maccabi Tel Aviv is hosting Spanish basketball team Saski Baskonia tomorrow.

The game will be held without an audience, and will be closed even to press, officials say.

The Spanish team landed in Israel today on a specially chartered flight and was bused straight to a quarantined floor of a Tel Aviv hotel. They will come into contact with as few Israeli individuals as possible during their stay, and any they do come into contact with will be required to maintain strict hygiene procedures.

Spain has had some 2,000 infection cases so far and 50 deaths.