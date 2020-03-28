States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York

The government is set to convene on Sunday to discuss additional restrictions amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel.

According to an earlier report on Channel 12, two new directives to be decided upon include one that would restrict people to within 2-3 kilometers from home when buying groceries and supplies, and another instructing supermarkets to allocate two hours a day for elderly shoppers only.

Channel 12 says the leadership is watching the figures on infection rates, which are continuing to rise but are not soaring. With 12 Israelis having died so far, there have been no new fatalities reported today. Fifty people are in serious condition, 39 of them on ventilators.

Another option being weighed is to reduce, from 30 percent to 20 percent, the proportion of a company’s staff allowed to continue to go to work. An urgent aid package for small businesses is also set to be discussed.

Police are set to begin aggressively enforcing the current measures starting on Sunday. Earlier, Channel 12 reported that officers have handed out some 1,000 fines to people found violating the directives.

Israelis were ordered starting on Wednesday to remain in their homes unless they are taking part in a small number of specially designated approved activities, including purchasing food and medicine or a short walk of no more than 100 meters (328 feet) from one’s home.

Those found violating those regulations are subject to large fines of upwards of NIS 500 ($140) and even imprisonment.

The Israeli military announced that some 500 soldiers will be deployed across the country to assist police in enforcing the restrictions on movement.