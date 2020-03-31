Supreme Rabbinical Court judges said infected with virus; 1 in serious condition

Two Supreme Rabbinical Court judges have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Kikar HaShabat website.

Rabbi Maimon Nahari is in serious condition and on a ventilator, it says.

A second rabbinical judge on the country’s highest religious court, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, is displaying mild symptoms and is home with his wife, who is also sick with COVID-19.

Another Supreme Rabbinical Court employee is also sick, it says, without identifying them.