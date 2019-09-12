The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu in Russia: No truth to Politico story
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has landed in Sochi, Russia, for high level meetings there, but first addresses a much more pressing matter, denying again anything to do with reported spying on US President Donald Trump.
“A total lie,” he harrumphs about the Politico story. “There’s not a smidgen of truth. Bupkes.”
Survey shows Likud soaring to 36 seats, Otzma Yehudit out
A poll published by the Knesset Channel shows Likud surging to 36 seats and far-right Otzma Yehudit left out by the curb.
According to the iPanels online survey, the right-wing religious bloc would snag 60 seats, leaving it one shy of a ruling coalition.
The survey shows Blue and White with 32 seats followed by the Joint List with 10 and everybody else in single digits.
Most polls in recent days have shown Likud and Blue and White neck and neck at around 31-32, and Kahanist Otzma Yehudit squeezing in with four votes.
Foreign Ministry hops on spygate denial train
Foreign Minister Israel Katz is also denying Jerusalem is spying on the White House, after an official denial from the Prime Minister’s Office.
“Israel does not have any spy operations in the US. The US and Israel share much intelligence, and act together to thwart threats and strengthen both countries,” he says in a statement.
Kahlon: US said no rollback of Iran sanctions
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says a visiting senior US treasury official told him that sanctions against Iran would remain in full force.
“I just finished an excellent working meeting with Sigal Mandelker, the under secretary of the treasury,” he writes on his Twitter account.
סיימתי כעת פגישת עבודה מצוינת עם סגנית מזכיר האוצר האמריקאי, סיגל מנדלקר, בתל אביב. שמחתי לשמוע ממנה, שבניגוד לפרסומים בתקשורת, אין שינוי במדיניות הסנקציות של ארה"ב על איראן ושהם ימשכו בכל הכוח. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fw7YQXX0RH
— משה כחלון – Moshe Kahlon (@KahlonMoshe) September 12, 2019
“I was happy to hear from her that contrary to media reports there is no change in US sanctions policy toward Iran and they will continue at full strength.”
A Bloomberg report on Wednesday suggested US President Donald Trump was considering easing sanctions to woo Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to a meeting.
— AFP
New Saudi oil czar calls for OPEC unity
Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister is reiterating calls for “cohesiveness” in OPEC ahead of a key meeting in Abu Dhabi.
“To achieve market stability, it’s imperative we maintain a high degree of cohesiveness within OPEC and within also our partners in OPEC,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says at a meeting of the organization’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
— AP
PMO calls claim that Israel spying on White House ‘a lie’
The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement on a report in Politico alleging that Israel has been spying on US President Donald Trump, calling it “a blatant lie.”
According to the report, the Trump administration has concluded Israel is responsible for the placement of cellphone surveillance equipment near the White House and at other sensitive locations in Washington DC.
“There is a longstanding commitment, and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the US. This directive is strictly enforced without exception,” the statement reads.
